Photo Flash: Ali Ewoldt, Josh Dela Cruz, Ann Harada, Jason Ma, and More In NAAP's CINDERELLA Concert

National Asian Artists Project's Rediscover Series presented Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella- In Concert, starring Ali Ewoldt (Phantom of the Opera) and Josh Dela Cruz (Aladdin, "Blues Clues And You") as Ella and Prince Topher, on March 2 at The Alvin Ailey Citicorp Theater.

NAAP's Rediscover Series explores classic American musicals, with professional artists of Asian descent, proving that great works of theater speak to all communities. Through this special Rediscover Series concert presentation, directed by Alan Muraoka, music directed by Kristen Lee Rosenfeld, and choreographed by Billy Bustamante, NAAP brings a new and unique voice to interpret a timeless classic.

Cinderella features music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, a new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and the original book by Oscar Hammerstein II. Orchestrations by Danny Troob, Music Adaption & Arrangements by David Chase.

Based on historic tales, Cinderella tells the story of Ella, a thoughtful and kind young woman whose situation seem dire as she is made to work for her unkind stepmother, Madame and serve her stepsisters Charlotte and Gabrielle. There is great excitement in the kingdom when a ball for Prince Topher is announced, a party that has been planned by the chancellor, Sebastian to find a wife for the future king. When Crazy Marie unexpectedly becomes Cinderella's fairy godmother, she magically transforms the country girl into a vision of beauty so that she may attend the ball; but the magic will only last until midnight. Although Cinderella beguiles the prince, she must leave quickly and he becomes desperate to find her. Prince Topher must also deal with unrest in the kingdom where activist, Jean-Michel and the townspeople want to be treated fairly. The heartwarming tale proves that goodness overcomes adversity and that dreams really do come true.

The cast featured Cáitlín Burke as Marie; Jaygee Macapugay as Gabrielle; Ann Harada as Madame; Vishal Vaidya as Jean-Michel; Kendyl Ito as Charlotte; James Seol as Sebastian; and Jason Ma as Lord Pinkleton.

The ensemble includes Carol Angeli, Hannah Balagot, Jordan De Leon, Kevin Kulp, Mia Mooko, Anthony Obnial, Kyra Smith, Matheus Ting and Kelli Youngman as Knights, Townspeople, Lords & Ladies of the Court and Peasants.

The production team includes includes Peter T. Kulok (General Manager), Cassey Kivnick (Associate Director), Hannah Balagot (Assistant Choreographer), Zackry Childers (Production Stage Manager), Matthew Berman (Lighting & Sound Designer), Jimm Halliday (Costume Designer), Rocky Noel (Associate Light/Sound Designer), Molly Farrell-Savage (Costume Design Assistant), Zoe Arana (Assistant Stage Manager), Harry Lin (Production Assistant). Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

Members of the NAAP Broadway Community Chorus: Mary Aranas, Lori Ann Bibat, Frank Camacho, Mark Casino, Cailin Chang, Peggy Chin, Susan Chong, Ann Chow, Shan Y. Chuang, Eric Davis, David Eng, Jianing Fan, Simon L. Hamilton, Hannah Jew, Mai Kawamura, Rachel Kim, Makiko Kuri, Joseph Lee, Harry Lin, Irene Lo, Cheyenne Lu, Mio Nakanishi, Marvin Pan, Alicea Price, Rose Anne Rabut, Jeremy Rafal, Melissa Rivera-Llaguno, Kae Sato, Grace Shih, Keiko Tomita, Melody Valdez, Jose Vargas, Monica Villa, Katie Wei, Jennifer Yip, Jing Zhang, Ying Zhang.

NAAP Kids - current students of NAAP's P.S. 124 Theatre Club: Cadence Chang, Ethan Cheng, Leilani Colon, Lucas Guo, Jocelyn Kung, Leah Kusactay, Ava Lam, Chloe Lam, Josephine Rose Lee, Vince Liao, Angelina Lu, Ashley Mui, Justin Ouyang, Conner Soukhaseum.

The Band featured Music Director/Conductor Kristen Lee Rosenfeld (Keyboard), Josh Johnson (Reeds), Ron Harter (Trumpet), Matt Covey (Percussion) and Sabina Torosjan (Violin).

Cinderella is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization.www.concordtheatricals.com

National Asian Artists Project (NAAP) is a community of artists, educators, administrators, community leaders, and professionals. It is a not-for-profit organization that recognizes the need to build bridges between the work of artists of Asian descent, and the many communities that the work can serve, from underserved primary school students to seasoned arts patrons. www.naaproject.org

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

