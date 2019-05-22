Photo Flash: Actors Studio Drama School Closes Its 2019 Repertory Season

The Actors Studio Drama School at Pace University 2019 Repertory Season completed its season of exciting and challenging theater productions with The Bald Soprano by Eugene Ionesco, Roger and Vanessa by Brett C Leonard, and the word premieres of Game Sugar by Juliet Cameron-Wilson and Picket Fence People by Estelle Olivia. The season features the work of the graduating MFA Acting and Directing students who collaborate on professionally produced productions presented at the ASDS Repertory Theater in downtown Manhattan.

The Artistic Director of the ASDS Repertory Season and the Chair of The Actors Studio Drama School, Andreas Manolikakis, hosted the annual Rose Ceremony. Ellen Burstyn, Co-President of The Actors Studio, spoke to the graduating students along with the Artistic Director of The Actors Studio, Beau Gravitte. Marvin Krislov, Pr! esident of Pace University, and Nira Herrmann, Dean of Dyson College, spoke to the students, as well.

The Bald Soprano was directed by Victoria Nilsson and featured Bahar Beihaghi, Elias Batarseh, Juanita Castro-Ochoa, Maricelis Galanes, Gerard Moss and Marlon Quijije.

Roger and Vanessa was directed by Joshua Ster and featured Maricelis Galanes and Marlon Quijije.

Game Sugar was directed by Justin L. Clark and featured Moses C. McGruder and Katie Muldowney.

Picket Fence People was directed by Sarah Brauch and featured Kendra Mittermeyer and Kat Witschen.

The ASDS Repertory Season closed its season on May 11th. The 2019 season included thirteen plays, including four world-premieres. For more information on the season, visit www.ASDSRepSeason.com.

Over 25 years ago, under the auspices of the leadership within The Actors Studio, and academic, degree-granting program was created based on the method honed by members of The Actors Studio since 1947.

This initiative resulted in a three-year master's degree program that is unique in its side-by-side training of acting, directing and playwriting students. Classes are taught by experienced, distinguished Life Members of The Actors Studio in a course sequence that culminates with the Repertory Season.

Photo Credit: Scott Wynn



Moses C. McGruder and Katie Muldowney

Katie Muldowney and Moses C. McGruder

Gerard Moss, Elias Batarseh, Marlon Quijije, Maricelis Galanes and Bahar Beihaghi

Gerard Moss, Elias Batarseh and Maricelis Galanes

Kat Witschen and Kendra Mittermeyer

Kat Witschen and Kendra Mittermeyer

Maricelis Galanes and Marlon Quijije

Maricelis Galanes and Marlon Quijije





