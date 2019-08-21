Photo Flash: A First Look At EMERGENCY, A Modern-day Medical Musical At Hudson Guild Theater

New York Theater Festival's SUMMERFEST presents Emergency, a modern-day medical musical by father-son creative team Jeff and Jacob Foy, featuring a talented cast of Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater performers. Winner of the Ken Davenport Inner Circle Grant, three performances will be staged at the Hudson Guild Theater, 441 West 26th Street in NYC.

Jeremy Quinn directs a cast of sixteen with credits from Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours and regional theaters, including Maddie Shea Baldwin (B'way & Nat. Tour: Bright Star); Owen Beans (Regional: Surflight Music Theater); Teren Carter (Nat. Tour: Miss Saigon, Jesus Christ Superstar; TV: "Blacklist," "Good Wife," "Madame Secretary"); Emily Cramer (B'way: School of Rock, Les Miserables, Mary Poppins); Susan Cohen DeStefano; Fred Frabotta (Regional: Interlakes Theater, St. Petersburg Opera); Jose Gomez, Jr. (Regional: Texas Shakespeare Festival); Amy Griffin (B'way & Nat. Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; 1st Nat. Tour: Seussical, My Fair Lady); Kevin Hack (Int'l. Tour: West Side Story); Kimberly Hicks (TV: "Running with Delays," "We Are the Homefront"); Matthew Hougland(Regional: Theater by the Sea, Peregrine Theater Ensemble); Jaiden Klein (National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas); Nick Kohn (Off-B'way: Avenue Q); Robin Lounsbury (Int'l. Tour: Sound of Music; Papermill Playhouse: Mary Poppins, Guys and Dolls; Nakiya Peterkin (NY: Disenchanted! - A New Musical Comedy); and Keith White.

A new intern whose life's dream is to become an ER doctor and save lives, Justin Marks, M.D. has one night to save his career. Despite excelling in the classroom, his deficient bedside manner failed to land him a spot in a residency program. Now, forced to compete with his nemesis Kyle for the one Emergency Medicine spot left in the country, both candidates battle in an overnight shift under the watchful eye of program director Dr. Sharp. Amid forgotten patients, confiscating foreign bodies, and unearthly phone calls from Jesus, Emergency is filled with energy and compassion, lovable characters, and powerful and catchy melodies.

Tickets are $23.00 (plus fees). For tickets and information, visit New York Theater Festival SUMMERFEST.

The runtime is 90 minutes with no intermission.

Photos by Jeremy Daniel.





