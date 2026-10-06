Photo: First Look at FISH Off-Broadway at WP Theater
Fish stars Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.
You can now get a first look at production photos of WP Theater's Fish, written by Melis Aker and directed by Tatiana Pandiani. The production will run through October 25, 2026 at WP Theater.
Fish stars Alyssa May Gold as Libby, Sara Haider as Isha, Kario Marcel as Jon, Roxanna Hope Radja as Ceyda, and Yasmin Lara Ranz-Lind as Karya.
2016, London. Seventeen-year-old Karya is navigating her brother's unresolved disappearance. When her mother's outrageous theory about his whereabouts starts to gain traction, Karya decides to put it to the test. With her best friend, she devises a twisted online experiment, setting a hook in the darkest corners of the internet. But what begins as a search for answers quickly spirals into something more sinister than she ever expected. By turns sharp, tensely funny, and tender, Fish is a darkly comedic coming-of-age story about grief, girlhood and games that go too far.
Set Design for Fish is by Emmie Finckel (Torera, In the Amazon Warehouse Parking Lot, Animal Wisdom), Costume Design is by Siena Zoë Allen (Heathers the Musical -New World Stages, Jesus Christ Superstar), Lighting Design is by Reza Behjat (ENGLISH), Sound Design is by G Clausen (Torera), Intimacy Director is Judi Lewis Ockler, Dialect Coach is Atticus Orsborn, the Production Stage Manager is Aisling Galvin, and Assistant Stage Manager is Morgan Grant. Casting is done by Kelly Gillespie, CSA and Joe Gery.
Photo credit: Joan Marcus
Alyssa Gold
Yasmin Ranz Lind
Yasmin Ranz Lind
Yasmin Ranz Lind, Roxanna Hope Radja
Roxanna Hope Radja
Yasmin Ranz Lind, Sara Haider
Kario Marcel, Roxanna Hope Radja, Sara Haider
Yasmin Lara Ranz Lind, Kario Marcel
Yasmin Ranz Lind, Roxanna Hope Radja, Sara Haider
Kario Marcel, Roxanna Hope Radja
Yasmin Ranz Lind
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