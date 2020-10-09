Peter Jay Fernandez and Kathleen Chalfant Reunite for New Federal Theatre's DR. DUBOIS AND AND MISS OVINGTON

The reading will run through October 9 -11.

Woodie King Jr's New Federal Theatre's Octoberfest virtual revival play reading series will present "Dr. DuBois and Miss Ovington," the acclaimed 2014 drama about the beginnings of the NAACP with original stars Peter Jay Fernandez and Kathleen Chalfant. The Octoberfest readings of "Dr. DuBois and Miss Ovington" are 7:00pm on Friday, October 9 and 7:00pm on Saturday, October 10. Viewing is available all day on Sunday, October 11 until 11:59pm. The reading takes place at https://www.newfederaltheatre.com. Donations are welcomed.

Octoberfest is a virtual play revival reading series from October 2 - 30 of five noteworthy NFT plays, originally performed between 1976 - 2014. They premiere each Friday at 7:00pm. The play readings are recreated by noted NFT alumni like Glynn Turman, Barbara Montgomery, Pauletta Washington, Ebony Jo Ann and La Tanya Richardson Jackson. Octoberfest is dedicated to the late Chadwick Boseman, whose acting career was launched at NFT. Boseman had been mentored by NFT founder Woodie King since he was a Howard University student. A lifelong supporter of NFT, Boseman served on the theatre's Board of Directors.

"Dr. DuBois and Miss Ovington," directed by Gabrielle Kurlander is a two-character play that captures a moment of crisis between two of the most esteemed founders of the NAACP. W.E.B. DuBois, the first African American to earn a doctorate at Harvard University, is an educator, human rights activist and founder of The Crisis magazine and Mary White Ovington, a white suffragette, Unitarian, granddaughter of abolitionists, and outspoken social justice advocate. These two courageous pioneers meet unexpectedly at The Crisis office at the NAACP's New York City headquarters on a Sunday morning in June 1915. Dr. DuBois is determined to write his final resignation letter that he intends to submit if his demands for full autonomy are not met. Miss Ovington is determined to change his mind. They spar, flirt, clash, reveal secrets and compete to save their vital work and protect their partnership.

"DuBois famously said: 'The problem of the twentieth century is the problem of the color line,'" explained Peter Jay Fernandez, who portrays DuBois. "DuBois was prophetic, given the times we are in. He always pushed for the difficult conversations that can hopefully lead to true equality."

Recently, Fernandez was featured on Broadway in the political drama "All The Way." He originated the role of Caesar in August Wilson's "Gem of the Ocean" at the Goodman Theater, and the role of 'the Oldest Old Man' in "Father Comes Home from the Wars," by Suzan Lori Parks, at The Public Theater. Fernandez's television and film credits include "Luke Cage," "Blacklist: Elementary," "The Good Wife" and "Law & Order. Currently, he teaches drama at the graduate theatre program at Columbia University and has taught drama at The New School, Yale School of Drama, Sarah Lawrence College, NYU Tisch School, and Brown University.

Kathleen Chalfant, portraying Mary Ovington, has been nominated for Tony and Drama Desk awards for the Broadway production of "Angels in America." For her role in "Wit," she earned Drama Desk, Obie, Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics awards. She's won Drama Desk Awards for "Rose" and "A Walk in the Woods". Her television credits include: "Rescue Me," "Law & Order,"" Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," and "Law & Order: Criminal Intent."

Upcoming NFT Octoberfest retrospective play readings are:

OCTOBER 16 AT 7:00 PM

"From the Mississippi Delta" by Endesha Ida Mae Holland, directed by Ed Smith (NFT production 1987-88)

After being raped by a white employer at the age of 11, Endesha Ida Mae Holland became a rebel. Then, she joins the civil rights movement and develops into a leader. Three actresses relate the story of Holland's upbringing in Jim Crow Greenwood, Miss.

FEATURING: Brenda Denmark, Elain Graham, Verniece Turner

OCTOBER 23 AT 7:00 PM

"Medal of Honor Rag" by Tom Cole, directed by A. Dean Irby (NFT at Theater De Lys, 1976)

A play about survivor guilt. A Black Congressional Medal of Honor recipient and his psychiatrist--both Vietnam vets--verbally spar until the doctor draws out the horror and disgust that has traumatized the young man.

FEATURING: Royce Johnson, Micah Stock, Beethovan Oden

OCTOBER 30 AT 7:00 PM

"Stories of the Old Days" by Bill Harris, directed by La Tanya Richardson Jackson, Associate Producer Linda Herring (NFT production 1986)

A former blues singer living in a decaying church in Detroit never ventures out into the world that rejected him. While playing checkers he and Ivy, one the last members of the congregation, move from animosity to friendship. Both have secrets from the old days.

FEATURING: Pauletta Washington, Michael Potts

Already, the 1996-97 NFT play "Do Lord Remember Me" by Jim De Jongh, directed by Regge Life had a reading with Ebony Joann, Barbara Montgomery, Roscoe Orman, Kim Sullivan and Glynn Turman. It dramatizes 1930s WPA recording of remembrances by former slaves in Virginia. For more information, contact the NFT's website at https://www.newfederaltheatre.com.

