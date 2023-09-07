Perelman Performing Arts Center Launches Partnerships to Enrich New Yorkers' Arts Experience

Perelman Performing Arts Center has unveiled alliances in advance of the September 19 opening of the highly- anticipated new performing arts center at the World Trade Center site in Lower Manhattan.

PAC NYC is partnering with the following organizations to further PAC NYC’s commitment to building alliances and collaborations with communities: anchor alliances with the Borough of Manhattan Community College, Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York, Interfaith Center of New York City, The New York Immigration Coalition; and a foundational alliance with the Lenape Center.

“Building a performing arts center in this location was a promise to all of New York City. From the day we began working on the artistic programming, we also began developing relationships and creating dialogue around our events and performances,” says Artistic Director Bill Rauch. “These partnerships will invite and include our neighbors from all five boroughs, connect people across differences, and help us discover how art can continue to inspire and heal.”

Through these strategic alliances, PAC NYC will collaborate closely with organizations that have deep experience serving New Yorkers across a variety of areas across New York City. Anchor alliances are relationships across multiple years with organizations with a shared commitment to involving our constituents in each other’s programs. Project-based alliances will create dialogue and programming around specific PAC NYC events, performances, and productions and will allow the partner organizations to reach new communities.

Beginning September 23 through October 9, 2023, PAC NYC will display “Kishux,” from their foundational alliance partner the Lenape Center. “Kishux” is a newly curated presentation of 12 large format photographs by Devin Pickering. Photographed over a period of 5 months and recording time

from sunrise to twilight, the images tell the story of the return home of ancestral seeds to Lenapehoking, the name for the Lenape homeland. This exhibit is free for all.

The Doris Duke Charitable Foundation’s leadership provided critical funding to establish our civic alliances.

PAC NYC tickets beginning at $39 and memberships starting at $10 are available now at PACNYC.org or by calling 212.266.3000.

All performances are located at PAC NYC at 251 Fulton Street.

Citi is the official card and a proud sponsor of PAC NYC.

PAC NYC is grateful for the support of Bloomberg Philanthropies.

PAC NYC is committed to providing an enjoyable and inclusive experience for all patrons and ensuring that all audiences have access to our programs and performances. PAC NYC meets or exceeds the standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The ADA Entrance at PAC NYC is sponsored by Citi. For more information on accessibility, please visit Click Here.

Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) is a college that is alive with ideas and innovation, and supportive of the innate human striving for self-improvement. BMCC reflects the best of downtown Manhattan: the culture of Tribeca, the vibrancy of Wall Street, and the promise of the Statue of Liberty. BMCC, a Minority and Hispanic-Serving Institution, welcomes students from the New York City area and all over the world. BMCC has students from over 155 countries, who speak a variety of languages.

Learn more at: https://www.bmcc.cuny.edu/

Center for Independence of the Disabled, New York is a nonprofit organization founded in 1978. We are part of the Independent Living Centers movement: a national network of grassroots and community- based organizations that enhance opportunities for all people with disabilities to direct their own lives. Learn more at https://www.cidny.org/

The Interfaith Center of New York (ICNY) is a nonprofit organization that seeks to overcome prejudice, violence, and misunderstanding by activating the power of the city’s grassroots religious and civic leaders and their communities.

Learn more at https://interfaithcenter.org/

Lenape Center is an Indigenous nonprofit organization fiscally sponsored by the New York Foundation for the Arts. For 14 years, their work has focused on symposia, public art, exhibitions, music, opera, theater, education, and publications, collaborating with New York City institutions.

Learn more at https://lenape.center/

The New York Immigration Coalition (NYIC) is an umbrella policy & advocacy organization that represents over 200 immigrant and refugee rights groups throughout New York.

Learn more at https://www.nyic.org/

PAC NYC is a dynamic new home for the arts, serving audiences and the creative sector through flexible venues enabling the facility to embrace wide-ranging artistic programs. The inaugural year will feature commissions, world premieres, co-productions, and collaborative work across theater, dance, music, opera, film and more. The vision for PAC NYC began when then Mayor Mike Bloomberg and his team worked to ensure the plan for rebuilding the World Trade Center site included a performing arts center.

Named for businessman, philanthropist and benefactor Ronald O. Perelman, the Perelman Performing Arts Center is a 138-foot-tall, cube-shaped building with radically flexible capabilities designed by the architecture firm REX, led by founding principal Joshua Ramus. REX’s design, created in collaboration with executive architect Davis Brody Bond, theater consultant Charcoalblue and acoustician Threshold Acoustics, is conceived for an artistic program that will have vast and varied needs to serve New York’s extraordinarily diverse arts community. The building is wrapped in nearly 5,000 half-inch thick marble tiles which have been book matched to create a symmetrical pattern, that is identical on all four sides of the building. The marble façade allows light to radiate in during the day and glow out during the evening. David Rockwell and his architecture and design firm Rockwell Group designed the interior of the lobby and restaurant with a dynamic, glowing ceiling visible from the street to create an inviting entry experience. The lobby's restaurant, Metropolis by Marcus Samuelsson, along with the bar and outdoor terrace, offers a new gathering space for the Lower Manhattan community.