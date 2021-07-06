Paper Doll Ensemble to be Presented in EAST TO EDINBURGH FESTIVAL

It's been over a year, but Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary is BACK! In January 2020, Paper Doll Ensemble presented MMQC as their last in-person show before the pandemic shutdown. They will present the recording of the Bachelor/True Crime crossover parody (filmed by Daniel Kontz) as part of 59E59 Theater's East to Edinburgh Festival. This New York theater has celebrated the boldly imaginative US productions headed to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe annually since 2004. This year, 59E59 created EAST TO EDINBURGH GOES VIRTUAL to celebrate the spirit of the Fringe with a diverse offering of plays that transfer well to the digital medium.

"We couldn't think of a better way to honor the creative energy in the indie theater scene here in New York and across the US at this moment than to give these theater artists a virtual platform," says Associate Curator Jessica Hart.

Marry, Marry, Quite Contrary joins a group of nine curated shows from across the country in this digital extravaganza you won't want to miss. One Festival Pass ($25) will provide access to watch each of the following productions available to view on demand at your convenience between July 15 and July 25. For tickets visit https://bit.ly/E2E59.