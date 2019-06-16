POPsical Festival Ends 5 Month Off-Broadway Run At St. Luke's

Part of the POPsical Festival currently running in the heart of the theatre district on Sundays @ 7:30pm, GEEKS! wraps up the final extension before moving to another theatre due to scheduling of other productions at St. Luke's.

The POPsical Festival Production began February 10, 2019, with the premiere of four musicals The Scarlet Savior, The Great Cat Massacre, #Adulting, and GEEKS! This inaugural musical festival, based on pop culture subjects is set to be a bi-annual event in association with Write Act Repertory.

"I am so excited working with these four creative teams and presenting a new set of voices for Off-Broadway," states Producing Artistic Director John Lant. "I couldn't be happier on how the festival turned out and am very excited for the bi-annual's second installment in the Fall of 2019. St. Luke's was the perfect host venue and provided everything necessary to produce this high quality event. The dedication of our creator teams Lily Dwoskin, Austin Nuckols ( The Scarlet Savior), Casey O'Neil, Greg Moss (The Great Cat Massacre), Natalie Elder, John Brooks (#Adulting), Tom Misuraca and Ruth Judkowitz (GEEKS!) and their work to put together all the elements for each show was tremendous. The craftsmanship and vocal talent for each musical was amazing and the imaginative ways we went from early century Paris to San Diego Comic Com on limited resources was ingenious. I can't wait to see what COUCH (#Adulting) does next in Times Square. My hope is to do this in a permanent home venue to provide an artistic home for future creators so that then can use this as a calling card for their talent and take it to the next level in their careers."

GEEKS! THE MUSICAL follows the adventures of a gaggle of geeks through a Comic Book/Sci-Fi Convention. Will the geek boy find true love and a mint copy of Batman #92? Will the artist and Goth girl sell their avant-garde comic? Will the has-been sci-fi actor get cast in the remake of his old TV show? These questions and more will be answered as they sing, dance and debate if Batman could beat Spider-Man in a fight! Be square, be there!

Off-Broadway St. Luke's Theatre is located at 308 West 46th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues), in the heart of the theatre district on Restaurant Row. Tickets cost between $20 and $59.50 and can be purchased through Telecharge at www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway or by calling (212) 239-6200. For more information, please visit https://stlukestheatre.com. If you would like further information regarding submissions to Write Act Repertory please contact the literary manager at warep438@gmail.com

Under the artistic leadership of John Lant since 2003-2019, WRITE ACT REPERTORY has produced over 60 Mainstage,100 original one-act plays and 12 Off-Broadway Plays in New York and Los Angeles. Write Act Repertory is dedicated to the development of original plays, lesser known works by established writers, adaptations of classical-themed materials, musicals and rarely seen works and unfinished musicals by composers who passed before their work was completed. www.writeactrep.org





