PMTheater Presents Sophomore Show A STAR WITHOUT A NAME

A melodramatic tragicomedy adapted by Ilya Eckstein, "A Star Without A Name" explores the complexities of love and its impact on our lives.

Sep. 27, 2023

Following the success of its inaugural production of "The Singing Windmills," with its two sold out Off-Broadway runs, a San Francisco tour, and a national tour, the PM Theater company is eager to present its second Off-Broadway production: "A Star Without A Name."

If love's a miracle, then to whom does it happen? If love's a right, then why isn't it written into law? If love is happiness, then how long does it last? And if it's pain, then where to find an antidote? Who knows...

The world is full of pain as is. Instead - let's talk about love!

"А Star Without A Name" is a melodramatic tragicomedy adapted by Ilya Eckstein from a translation of Mihail Sebastian's "Steaua Fără Nume." Written in 1942 in Romania, it quickly became a hit on theater stages across Europe. Produced by PM Theater, the play will premiere in New York City at the Theatre at St. Clement's, November 8 - December 3, 2023.

Tickets on sale now at pmtheater.com.

Commissioned by the Eckstein Family Fund and fiscally sponsored by COJECO, PM Theater's "A Star Without A Name" is produced by Sergey Nagorny and directed by Gera Sandler.

The setting of the play is a provincial town in Romanian countryside, situated along the popular train route from Bucharest to Sinai. By sheer chance, an express train that usually flies by without so much as slowing down, makes a quick stop at the town's only train station, leaving behind a sole passenger: a mysterious young redhead. Her beauty strikes right through the heart of a simple school teacher, who's fascinated by stars and astronomy. Will their improbable love survive past its cosmic conception or will it combust like so many nameless stars in the sky?

Directed by Gera Sandler and performed in memoriam of Ilya Eckstein, who adapted the translation, "A Star Without A Name" features scenic design by Jenya Shekhter, original score composed and performed by Masha Vasilevskaya, and costume design by Luna Gomberg. PM Theater's Anna Bredikhina serves as the show's administrative producer.

This production brings back the company's first show veterans on stage in the faces of Anya Zicer, Dima Koan, Sergey Nagorny, and Carlo Maria Velardi. It also introduces equally brilliant new actors to our audience: Stephen Ochsner, Morris Carpenter, Ronit Asheri-Sandler, and Sarah Fradkin. Stage movement is directed by PM Theater's resident choreographer Tatyana Kot. The poster is designed by Vitaly Umansky.

Performances take place November 8 through December 3 on Wednesdays - Saturdays at 8pm, Saturdays at 2pm, and Sundays at 3pm.



