PLAGUE DOCTOR Streams at The SoHo Playhouse

PLAGUE DOCTOR, a new play written by Charlotte Ahlin and directed by David Lee Huynh. Come for the creepy bird mask, stay for the whirlwind tour of musical theater, fairy tales, comedy, Greco-Roman history, and reality show intrigue!

Plague Doctor runs March 18th - 21st at The SoHo Playhouse and you can buy tickets HERE: www.stellartickets.com/o/soho-playhouse/events/plague-doctor.

It's an ordinary night in for roommates Cosmo, Casey, Roz, and Filomena. They bicker over chores, surf Netflix, and fend off the medieval Plague Doctor who haunts the corners of their apartment. But tonight, they've found a new way to relieve the monotony: a storytelling contest with perilous stakes. As they spin their tales, genres weave together and fictional worlds spring to life-and the good Doctor wants in.

PLAGUE DOCTOR is an irresponsibly loose retelling of The Decameron, co-produced by Fat Knight Theatre and Lizardfolk.

CAST: Charlotte Ahlin, Danielle Cohn, Donovan Mendelovitz, Nikky Robinson, Aubrey Lace Taylor