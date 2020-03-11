PEERLESS, ROZ AND RAY and More Announced in Primary Stages 2020/21 Season

PRIMARY STAGES has announced their 2020/21 season, which will mark a return to 59E59 Theaters as the resident theatre company beginning in September 2020.

Primary Stages will kick off its 2020/21 season at 59E59 (59 E 59th Street) with peerless by Jiehae Park (Hannah and the Dread Gazebo), directed by Margot Bordelon (Do You Feel Anger?). Originally scheduled for Spring 2020, this production will now begin in September 2020 in Primary Stages' new home. In November 2020, Primary Stages will present Roz and Ray by Karen Hartman (The Book of Joseph). January 2021 will feature a new play to be announced. The season will conclude in March 2020 with On That Day in Amsterdam by Clarence Coo (Beautiful Province (Belle Province)). Performance schedules, casting and creative teams will be announced at a later date.

PEERLESS

By Jiehae Park

Directed by Margot Bordelon

September - October 2020

A darkly comedic twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, Jiehae Park's clever and incisive adaptation, peerless, is a comedy...until it's not. This new version of the classic story centers on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into The College. When another classmate (who happens to be one-sixteenth Native American) claims what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins find themselves with only one option: murder. Jiehae Park is a 2019/20 Tow Playwright-in-Residence at Primary Stages.

ROZ AND RAY

By Karen Hartman

November - December 2020

In Karen Hartman's profound drama Roz and Ray, it's a new dawn for single father Ray Leon and his hemophiliac sons when Dr. Roz Kagan's medical miracle offers them a chance at a normal life. But miracles aren't always what they appear to be and working on the cutting edge of biomedicine means moral ambiguity and impossible choices. During a devastating chapter of medical and queer history, Roz and Ray exposes the line between personal and professional as Dr. Roz wrestles with whether to follow her intuition and fight for what is right.

ON THAT DAY IN AMSTERDAM

By Clarence Coo

March - April 2021

In a time when your fate is determined by your passport, Clarence Coo's deeply arresting play captures a transient moment of magic. The morning after a one-night stand, a refugee from the Middle East wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city. Moved by the spirits of Rembrandt, Van Gogh, and Anne Frank, On That Day in Amsterdam witnesses these two young dreamers count down their remaining hours together, discovering the meaning of art, love, and loss.

All productions will be performed at 59E59 Theaters. New subscriptions for the 2019/20 Primary Stages season are $175 and offer one ticket to each production. Subscriptions are available at primarystages.org or www.59e59.org or by calling 646-892-7999.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You