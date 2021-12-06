PADDINGTON SAVES CHRISTMAS Streaming Now Available

Rockefeller Studios, in association with The Copyrights Group and StudioCanal, will present Paddington Saves Christmas, starring the beloved bear of children's books and screens, large and small, in a special holiday show. The largest streaming event of this kind, the virtual show will stream simultaneously in the UK, US, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, is available now through until January 4, 2022. This is the first production created by Rockefeller Studios, marking Rockefeller's expansion into filmed content.

Inspired by Rockefeller Productions' highly acclaimed stage production, Paddington Gets in A Jam , this unique puppet performance has been created for the whole family. This special production has been developed for children and families to enjoy at home over the holidays while raising money for theatres around the world that are unable to put on family entertainment this year.

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Saves Christmas, Paddington helps his ever-grumpy neighbor, Mr. Curry, who is panicking in anticipation of the arrival of an important visitor for the holidays. Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry prepare his house for Christmas, but in typical Paddington fashion, his good intentions lead precipitously from one predicament to the next!

"It was such a thrill to bring Paddington to the stage and see the joy it brought to so many people. After the year we have all had, I am elated to bring this celebrated bear to audiences in a way they have never experienced him before. Paddington Save Christmas is the perfect way to celebrate this holiday season." -- Jonathan Rockefeller , creator/director.