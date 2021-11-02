PAAL Partners With The Public Theater to Launch the PAAL International Digital Summit 2021

The Parent Artist Advocacy League is partnering with The Public Theater to launch the PAAL International Digital Summit 2021, the third annual convening from the partnership to date. Over three consecutive days, December 1-3, 2021, PAAL will gather experts and theatre professionals who will provide workshops, case studies, and affinity spaces for both institutions and individuals illustrating how to create sustainable caregiver support and operationalize humane practices that benefit everyone.

The Summit's theme of "Centering Humanity," engages with the how-to and impact of humane practices and caregiver support that center restorative justice, anti-racism, gender inclusion, and the interconnected access needs of the disability community. The artistic component of the event will be announced in the coming weeks along with the sessions and speakers. Registration is now open at www.paaltheatre.com/summit.

The PAAL International Summit 2021 Mission:

CENTERING HUMANITY

Action, Accountability, and Affinity Solutions

For Humane and Sustainable Practices in the Performing Arts

"From fundraising resources for caregiver funds to return practices that center support, the PAAL Summit creates an opportunity for us to develop more humane and ethical practices as a community. We want to abolish the harmful idea that growth happens in isolation. This Summit acknowledges fatigue and encourages forward movement with field-wide accountability and support," shares Rachel Spencer Hewitt, PAAL Director of Programming and Resources.

LaNeshe Miller White, Executive Director of Theatre Philadelphia and member of PAAL Board of Directors, emphasizes the importance of leadership and individuals gathering for action around the conversation of how to keep support relevant in this moment - with national policy everchanging, the Summit will provide resources for stable and sustainable support.

The sessions at the 2021 PAAL Summit: Centering Humanity will include strategies for increasing parent and caregiver support upon theatre's in-person return, create accountability cohorts that focus on communal change, and provide affinity spaces that prioritize healing and rest as part of revolutionizing theatre practice. Institutions and individuals participating and interested in supporting the gathering are encouraged to use the #makearthumane hashtag.

All participants in the PAAL Summit will have support in three phases: 1) Access to the Summit Sessions to gather and engage with applied solutions, 2) Shared Worksheets and Resources for piloting, modeling, and implementation, and 3) Automatic Admission into PAAL Accountability Cohorts 2022 (PAAL Cohorts) in the spring and fall of 2022 for community feedback and support.

PAAL Cohorts is a new program that will pilot directly following the 2021 Summit. The program consists of local theatres that are engaged or preparing to engage in parent and caregiver support, representatives of which will meet in shared learning spaces throughout the year. PAAL will provide continued guidance and connection to experts as the organizations develop and implement solutions. Theatres interested in these cohorts should attend the PAAL Summit for more information.

All registrants will receive access to the 2020 sessions for expanded learning opportunities.

All sessions will be interactive and include takeaway materials for application.

PAAL is providing an industry-wide discount code in order to make Summit attendance more accessible. Additional financial support is available for BIPOC-led organizations. Institutions that can afford the full ticket price are invited to purchase at full cost, and that purchase will support scholarships for institutions in need. Individuals who are not currently employed full-time by a theatre institution, and would benefit from this training, can use the individual codes available on the registration page. For more admission information, visit PAALtheatre.com/summit.