Out of the Box Theatrics to Present Building the Box Readings of TRASH by James Caverly and Andrew Merrill

The readings will be presented on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 6 at 1:00 PM and Thursday, February 8 at 7:00 PM.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Interview: Jessica Molaskey Talks Reuniting with Jason Robert Brown and Daisy Prince for N Photo 3 Interview: Jessica Molaskey on Jason Robert Brown's THE CONNECTOR
Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! at the Lucille Lortel Theatre Photo 4 Conrad Ricamora, James Scully & More Join OH, MARY! Off-Broadway

Out of the Box Theatrics to Present Building the Box Readings of TRASH by James Caverly and Andrew Merrill Out of the Box Theatrics will present the first reading of the company’s Building the Box series of new plays. OOTB will present a reading of Trash, a new play written by James Caverly and Andrew Morrill. The readings, which will be directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, will be presented on Monday, February 5 at 7:00 PM, Tuesday, February 6 at 1:00 PM and Thursday, February 8 at 7:00 PM at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre).

Ticket information is available at Ovation Tix.

In Trash, Tim and Jake may be Deaf roommates sharing an apartment in the city, but they are polar opposites – each with very different worldviews on what it means to be Deaf in a hearing world. When it comes to taking out the trash, they take a comical and insightful dive into their trash and their perceptions of each other’s lives. 

The cast, which utilizes mostly Deaf actors and American Sign Language, will feature James Caverly (TV: “Only Murders in the Building”), Andrew Morrill (Olney Theatre Center: The Music Man), Adelina Mitchell (Signature Theatre: Into the Woods), Vishal Vaidya  (Broadway: Merrily We Roll Along), Chris Ogren (Off-Broadway: Lux), Christopher Tester (Olney Theatre Center: The Music Man), and Joel Oramas (Off-Broadway: New Victory Theatre).

Early versions of Trash were developed by the Brooklyn performance space JACK and IRT Theater.

Amid the surge of Deaf actors being cast in plays, film, and television, there is very little representation of Deaf writers and authentic stories. Trash is a timeless and
 important piece of storytelling that enlightens the audience about the Deaf experience – its joys, sorrows, frustrations, and anger. It is not a traditional theatrical piece but a defiant one that enables the audience to examine their bias and perceptions of the world they created for Deaf people.

James Caverly 

(Author/Actor) is an actor, director, playwright, and Director of Artistic Sign Language. He has performed in Children of a Lesser God at Studio 54. Regional credits include: Olney Theatre Center, Huntington Theatre Co., Berkeley Repertory Theatre, Studio Theatre, Kitchen Theatre Company, and SpeakEasy Stage Co. He has directed works for Gallaudet University, Kent State University, New York Deaf Theatre, and Mosaic Theatre Co. His written works, A Better Place, Surprise Guest, and See/Hear/Speak No Beast have been produced at Deaf Austin Theatre, Deaf Spotlight, and Kent State University, respectively. He also appeared in Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building.”

Andrew Morrill (Author/Actor) has an Acting MFA from University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. He is an actor, filmmaker, and teacher. He spent his time in Washington, DC, New York, and Denver doing various devised pieces and workshops including The Christians (Phamaly Theatre Co.) Quid Pro Quo (Mosaic Theatre Co.), Seven Stages (dog & pony DC), The Music Man (Olney Theatre Center). New York credit: Dancing Girl (sheNYCArts). His selected credits include Titus Andronicus (Illinois Theatre), Hit the Wall (Illinois Theatre) and Cloud Nine (Gallaudet Theatre).
 

Nathaniel P. Claridad 

(Director). Off-Broadway credits include Here Lies Love (Public Theater, dir. Alex Timbers), Awesome 80’s Prom. Regional credits include work at The Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C., Imagination Stage, Barrington Stage Company, Cape Fear Regional Theater, Two Rivers Theatre Company, Hangar Theatre, Folger Theatre, and The Kennedy Center. He made his NYC producing debut at the Drama League with Caridad Svich’s Upon the Fragile Shore with Executive Director Gabriel Shanks directing. He also performed in the piece alongside Nilan Johnson and Tania Chelnov. He also appeared in New York Shakespeare Exchange’s Titus Andronicus which the New York Times called ‘electric’, as well as workshopping Laser Beak Man, a new piece co-produced by Dead Puppet Society and the New Victory. Nathaniel has worked for the Obie Award-winning Peculiar Works Project and directed July House for the 2015 NYC Fringe Festival.

ASL Coach for the production is Kailyn-Aaron Lozano. Stage Manager is MiriamRochford. 

OOTB will announce two additional titles for the Building the Box Series in coming weeks. 

OOTB’s launch event, announcing the 2024-2025 mainstage productions and additional programming for the company’s new home at 154 Christopher Street (formerly the New Ohio Theatre), will be held on January 29, hosted by Michael Urie. The evening will feature excerpts from all three of OOTB’s mainstage productions and Building the Box staged reading series. In addition to Urie, the evening will include performances and appearances by Marc KudischMarina KondoKrysta RodriguezMichael John LaChiusaBrenda BraxtonLou LiberatoreNasia ThomasNicholas EdwardsJason Michael Webb, Cynthia Meng, Joey CaverlyAndrew Morrill, Chris Ogren, Ryan SpahnBeth MaloneEmily Saliers, Shelli Pentimall Bookler, Emilio RamosAdam RothenbergNathaniel P. ClaridadMary Ann Stratton, Sheri Barber, Mallory PortnoyDana Scurlock, and Jack DiFalco. Information is available at ootbtheatrics.com.  

Out of the Box Theatrics

was founded in 2016 by Liz Flemming, a legally blind artist, to create space for artists who have been historically underrepresented and undervalued. The company stages innovative and site-specific productions of new and classic plays and musicals while challenging audiences to experience these works outside of their expectations. By casting without regard to gender, race, creed, ethnicity, or disability, OOTB seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable theatre industry. OOTB has earned recent attention for its critically acclaimed streaming co-production of Jason Robert Brown’s The Last 5 Years (New York Times’ Critic’s Pick, 2021 Drama League Nominee for Outstanding Digital Theater, 2022 Antonyo Award winner for Best Digital Theater Production), and its new production of the 1983 Broadway musical Baby (2022 Drama Desk Award nominee, Outstanding Revival of a Musical). 

OOTB’s programming of 154 has been made possible by an arrangement with ChaShaMa. Since 1995, ChaShaMa has partnered with property owners to transform unused real estate for 30,000 artists and over 150 small businesses, hosted 4,000 public art events, provided 1,500 classes in under-served communities, and reached audiences of nearly a million.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Out of the Box Theatrics to Present Building the Box Readings of TRASH by James Caverly an Photo
Out of the Box Theatrics to Present Building the Box Readings of TRASH by James Caverly and Andrew Merrill

Out of the Box Theatrics will present the first reading of the company’s Building the Box series of new plays. Learn details and see how to purchase tickets!

2
Roundabout Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Underground Reading Series Photo
Roundabout Theatre Company Reveals 2024 Underground Reading Series

Roundabout Theatre Company has revealed the 2024 Roundabout Underground Reading Series, a five-night event that includes nightly readings of new works written by emerging artists, with post-show receptions.

3
Joel Perez & Ana Villafañe to Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospe Photo
Joel Perez & Ana Villafañe to Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company's NEW MUSICALS MIXTAPE

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company have revealed the full line-up of artists for New Musicals Mixtape.

4
Lanford Wilsons THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month Photo
Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month

A limited Off-Broadway engagement has been set for Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS, directed by Mark Cirnigliaro and starring Margaret Curry* and Geoff Stoner.

More Hot Stories For You

Joel Perez & Ana Villafañe to Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company's NEW MUSICALS MIXTAPEJoel Perez & Ana Villafañe to Host Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Prospect Theater Company's NEW MUSICALS MIXTAPE
Lanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next MonthLanford Wilson's THE MOONSHOT TAPE and A POSTER OF THE COSMOS Open Off-Broadway Next Month
Leg Up On Life's ROYALTY: Royals Of ROCK Takes to Red Eye Next WeekLeg Up On Life's ROYALTY: Royals Of ROCK Takes to Red Eye Next Week
Lori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIALLori Petty Will Direct Kate Siegel, Jennifer Bareilles, Steve Hauck and More in Industry Reading of TRIAL

Videos

Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Video
Stars Come Out to Celebrate Opening Night of PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW Video
Jennifer Lopez Drops Trailer For Musical Movie Event THIS IS ME...NOW
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World Video
Patti Murin & Caissie Levy Sing FROZEN & More at Disney World
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS

Recommended For You