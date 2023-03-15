Out of the Box Theatrics To Present Staged Readings of THE END OF ALL FLESH, A New Musical From Tony-Winner Greg Kotis

In 2023, Out of the Box Theatrics (2022 Drama Desk nominee for Baby) will present staged readings of four new works as part of their annual Building the Box Series. The Series will kick off with THE END OF ALL FLESH, a post-Apocalyptic bluegrass musical by Tony Award winner Greg Kotis (Urinetown). It will be presented March 27 at 1PM and 7PM at TheaterLab (357 W 36th St. 3rd floor, New York, NY 10018). Tickets are $19.50 at www.ootbtheatrics.com.

THE END OF ALL FLESH is a rollicking, post-apocalyptic fable unfolding on a remote mountain top sometime in America's distant future. Having made it through the End Times, Ma and Pa fight to keep themselves and their son, Boy, alive, by hunting, gathering, and maintaining a healthy distrust of strangers. But Boy's near grown now, and his new friend Girl is putting some mighty funny ideas in his head about familial hierarchies and The Patriarchy. Expect plenty of picking (and some grim grinning) in a concert reading of a new dark comedy that explores environmental collapse, gender norms, generation gaps, survivalist practices, and the creative potential of a pandemic beard...in song!

Directed by Nathaniel P. Claridad, THE END OF ALL FLESH will star Ayun Halliday (Theater of the Apes), Jakeim Hart (Almost Famous on Broadway), Greg Kotis, and EJ Zimmerman (Disenchanted!) with musicians including Melody Berger (fiddle), Hilary Hawke (banjo/guitar), Cesar Moreno (mando/guitar), and Yoshiki Yamada (upright bass). The production team includes Adam Rothenberg (music supervisor), Melody Berger (music director), and Ana Sophia Colón (stage manager).

Greg Kotis is the author of many plays and musicals including Urinetown (Book/Lyrics) for which he won an Obie and two Tony Awards, I Am Nobody, The Truth About Santa, The Sting (Lyrics), Lunchtime, Give the People What They Want, Michael von Siebenburg Melts Through the Floorboards, Yeast Nation (Book/Lyrics), Pig Farm, Eat the Taste, and Jobey and Katherine. His work has been produced and developed in theaters across the country and around the world, including Actors Theatre of Louisville, American Conservatory Theater, American Theater Company, The Apollo (West End), The Brick, the Eugene O'Neill National Theater Conference, The Geva Center, Goodspeed Musicals, Henry Miller's Theatre (Broadway), Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Stage and Film, New Line Theatre, The Old Globe, Perseverance Theatre, Roundabout Theatre Company, Soho Rep, South Coast Rep, The Saint James (Off West End), The Tank, and Village Theatre, among others. Future projects include ZM, an original musical about teenaged fast-food workers trying to survive a zombie plague, and Good Luck in Space, a futuristic musical extravaganza. Greg co-founded Theater of The Apes with his wife Ayun Halliday (www.theater-of-the-apes.com), and is a member of the Neo-Futurists, the Cardiff Giant Theater Company, ASCAP, and the Dramatists Guild. He grew up in Wellfleet, Massachusetts, lives in New York City, and is the proud father of India and Milo.

Nathaniel P. Claridad's directing credits include work at Weathervane Theatre, Southern Rep., TheatreWorksUSA, Imagination Stage, Two River Theatre, PlayMakers Repertory Company, Out of the Box Theatrics, the One Minute Play Festival, New York Shakespeare Exchange, Peculiar Works Project, a Drama League Resident in 2019 & 2016, as well as a guest director at New York University and The University of Maryland, College Park. He is also co-founder of Broadway Twisted, an annual event in North Carolina benefitting NCAAN and BC/EFA. Acting credits include Here Lies Love (The Public Theater), Taylor Mac's 24 Decade History...(St. Ann's Warehouse), numerous regional and international credits from the Kennedy Center to the Sydney Opera House. Upcoming: directing A Midsummer Night's Dream at Weathervane Theatre & The Prom at the University of Maryland, College Park.

Out of the Box Theatrics (OOTB) is an Off-Broadway Non-For-Profit committed to lifting the voices of marginalized communities through the stories they tell. OOTB challenges audiences to experience work outside of their expectations and strives to diversify American theater by providing an inclusive and accessible platform for artists and patrons. OOTB was founded in 2015 by Elizabeth Flemming. Past productions include the Drama League nominated The Last Five Years, The Pink Unicorn, Baby (Drama Desk Outstanding Revival nominee, Off-Broadway Alliance Best Revival nominee), "Master Harold" ...and the Boys, Songs for a New World, Shoes & Baggage, ...Charlie Brown, Nocturne, and Into the Woods. In addition to mainstage programming, OOTB offers the new works initiative Building the Box, which started in 2017.