Out Of the Box Theatrics Presents New Virtual Series PAST AND PRESENT Featuring BABY, INTO THE WOODS & More
Out of the Box Theatrics has announced Past and Present - a new virtual series highlighting previous OOTB productions while looking toward the future.
"When Covid-19 hit I started thinking alot about past productions and seasons as well as our community of artists and patrons," said Flemming. "I wanted to find a way to provide hope despite what I know is a dark time for our industry. So, I started thinking about what OOTB could do to remember the past as we look toward the future. Seeing our artists perform past work is a way to engage our community again and perhaps provide some joy and light for those who may need a reminder."
Selected productions from OOTB's last three seasons include Songs for a New World, Shoes & Baggage, Nocturne, Into the Woods, and the Off Broadway Alliance nominated Baby (Best Musical Revival).
May 4 at 7PM - Shoes & Baggage
First incubated at the cell theatre in 2016, Shoes & Baggage is about the insatiable urge to purchase and possess beautiful things and the deeper feelings that propel this behavior. OOTB produced this acclaimed one-woman musical at Alice's Tea Cup Ch. II in August, 2018. Written and performed by Cheryl Stern. Music by Tom Kochan. Originally directed by Joe Barros.
May 12 at 7PM - Songs for a New World
Originally presented at Alice's Tea Cup Ch. III and directed by Anthony C. Daniel in 2017 with music direction by Ben Houghton. Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World will feature performances by David J. Murray, Chloe Kostman, and Heather Jane Rolff.
May 12 at 7PM - Into the Woods
Originally presented at the cell theatre, Jefferson Market Library, and Rizzoli's Bookstore in 2018, this gender-defying production of the Stephen Sondheim/James Lapine classic was originally directed by Ethan Paulini and music directed by Ilana Atkins. Featuring performances by Alicia Krakauer, Alaina Mills, and Katherine Yacko.
May 19 at 7PM - Nocturne
"Fifteen years ago I killed my sister." So begins Adam Rapp's highly acclaimed play Nocturne, in which a 32-year-old former piano prodigy recounts the tragic events that tore his family apart. Originally directed in 2018 by Amiee Turner and performed in Pork Pie Hatters, a hat shop. Featuring Ethan Paulini.
May 26 at 7PM - Baby
This intimate retelling of Matlby and Shire's beloved musical was presented this past fall in a midtown loft with direction by Ethan Paulini and music direction by Cody Dry. Featuring performances by Liz Flemming, Robert H. Fowler, Gabrielle McClinton, and Evan Ruggerio.
May 28 at 7PM - Songs of Quarantine
Join OOTB Managing Director Tina Scariano and her guitar as she re-visits some of her original "QuaranTunes". Hear some of your favorite songs re-imagined for the global pandemic. You'll laugh. You'll Cry. You'll stay home and wash your hands.
All presentations will be livestreamed at 7pm on OOTB's YouTube channel: Out of the Box Theatrics as well as OOTB's Facebook Page (/ootbtheatrics). Presentations are free to the public, but donations are encouraged. For more information, visit Out of the Box Theatrics's website: ootbtheatrics.com.