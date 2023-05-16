Out Of The Box Theatre Company to Present Noël Coward's FALLEN ANGELS in June

Out of the Box Theatre Company will conclude its 2022-23 season with an Actors' Equity Association-approved showcase production of the 1925 classic comedy Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, June 7-11. The live, in-person performances will take place at the Bernie Wohl Center, 647 Columbus Avenue (between 91st and 92nd Streets), New York, N.Y. Tickets are $25 and $20 (seniors and students) and can be purchased at Click Here.

Fallen Angels will be performed six times only:

Wednesday, June 7 at 7:30pm

Thursday, June 8 at 7:30pm

Friday, June 9 at 7:30pm

Saturday, June 10 at 3pm and 7:30pm

Sunday, June 11 at 3pm

Fallen Angels is a delightful romp through the scandalous lives of two best friends who find themselves in a bit of a pickle. Julia and Jane are two happily but complacently married upper-class women with a penchant for mischief, but when their former lover announces a visit, they panic. As they try to keep their scandalous past a secret, chaos and hilarity ensue.

With Coward's signature wit and charm, Fallen Angels takes the audience on a wild ride of mistaken identities, champagne-fueled antics and unexpected twists. It's a classic tale of love, lust and laughter that will leave the audience feeling thoroughly entertained and scandalized.

"I am delighted to be directing this play that so well aligns with the mission statement of Out-of-the Box Theatre," said the director of the production, David Edwards^. "Coward's signature sparkling wit along with his subtle social commentary combine to make this piece as relevant today as it was when it premiered in 1925. We're having such fun in rehearsals and look forward to sharing this gem with audiences."

Fallen Angels opened at The Globe Theatre, London (now called the Gielgud Theatre) on April 21, 1925, and ran until August 29 of that year. The production, which was a critical and commercial success, starred Edna Best, Austin Trevor and Tallulah Bankhead. Later productions, including the 1927 Broadway production, starred luminaries that include Nancy Walker, Constance Cummings, Susannah York, Joan Collins and Annette Bening.

The cast includes Zoé Badovinac, Jeffrey Hardy*, Elizabeth Hayden*, Tony Javed, Jeffery Passero and Jenny Tucker.*

The production is directed by David Edwards. Scenic design is by Harlan Penn, costumes are by Omar Sama'ey, lighting design by Stephen Cornelius, and sound design by Zachary Dornfeld. Co-producers are Susan Case and Kelly Gilmore.

This production will use the original 1925 public domain version of the script.

The mission of Out of the Box Theatre Company, a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization, is to feature working professionals at their peak and in their prime: seasoned actors, directors and designers primarily past 50 years of age, and to present new interpretations of period plays and contemporary classics: works written in the last century and earlier. Out of the Box also distributes free tickets to senior citizen organizations.

Fallen Angels is made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Fallen Angels also is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

More information about the company, including previous and future productions, can be found at OutOfTheBoxTheatre.com.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

^David Edwards is a member of the Stage Directors & Choreographers Society, the theatrical union that unites, empowers, and protects professional Stage Directors and Choreographers throughout the United States.