Original Off-Broadway Recording Of RENASCENCE is Now Available

Yellow Sound Label and Broadway Records announced today that the Original Off-Broadway Cast Recording of RENASCENCE is now available digitally and at BroadwayRecords.com, and in stores on Friday, May 31. RENASCENCE won the 2019 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Musical and was originally produced Off-Broadway by Transport Group. RENASCENCE has music by Carmel Dean (musical director for If/Then, American Idiot), lyrics from the poems of Pulitzer Prize Winner Edna St. Vincent Millay, and a book by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie, Everyday Rapture). Orchestrations are by Tony winner Michael Starobin (Assasins, Next to Normal). The album was produced by Michael Croiter (Matilda, Heathers), Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlan.

The original cast recording of RENASCENCE features the acclaimed performances of cast members Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple), Hannah Corneau (currently Elphaba in Wicked), Jason Gotay (Bring It On), Danny Harris Kornfeld (Rent), Katie Thompson (Giant) and Donald Webber Jr. (currently Burr in Hamilton, San Francisco).

A world-premiere musical produced Off-Broadway by Transport Group, RENASCENCE is the story of Edna St. Vincent Millay, who lived 100 years ago - 100 years ahead of her time. At 19, she wrote a staggeringly profound poem that rocked the literary world and transformed this girl from rural Maine into a central figure of 1920s Greenwich Village, independent from social norms and unconventional in her role as the female power broker in relationships with men. "Vincent" captivated everyone in her orbit (male and female) and was hero-worshipped by young women for her unabashed intellect and frank sensuality.

By setting Millay's poems to soaring music, Dean has made Millay all new for the 21st century. Says Tony Award-winning composer Jeanine Tesori, "Carmel's score is glorious. If only Vincent could hear it. At least we can."

The World Premiere was directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III and Dick Scanlan, had scenic design by Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Ásta Bennie Hostetter, lighting design by Jen Schreiver, and sound design by Kai Harada. Geraldine Anello was musical director; Scott Rink choreographed.

BROADWAY RECORDS (Van Dean, President) is the Grammy winning record label dedicated to preserving musical theatre and theatre vocalists. Recent releases include the Grammy and Tony Award-winning The Color Purple (2015 revival), the Grammy nominated Matilda The Musical, Fiddler on the Roof, Once On This Island and My Fair Lady, in addition to Anastasia, Bandstand, Groundhog Day, The Lightning Thief and NBC's television events, The Wiz Live! and Peter Pan Live!. The label's critically-acclaimed "Live at Feinstein's/54 Below" series features top Broadway stars including Patti LuPone, Aaron Tveit, Annaleigh Ashford, Norbert Leo Butz, Sierra Boggess, Laura Benanti, Emily Skinner & Alice Ripley, Adam Pascal & Anthony Rapp, Micky Dolenz and many others. Broadway Records launched the Broadway for Orlando initiative (in partnership with creators Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley) culminating in the all-star benefit single, "What the World Needs Now is Love," which leaped to #1 on iTunes with no radio airplay. Broadway Records philanthropic endeavors also include the From Broadway With Love benefit concerts for Sandy Hook, Orlando (Emmy Award for Sound) and Parkland. To learn more, visit BroadwayRecords.com.





