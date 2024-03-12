Omnium Circus Brings I'MPOSSIBLE to New Victory Theatre This April

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York’s own Omnium Circus has announced that it will bring its jaw-droppingly, awe-inspiringly uplifting show, “I’mPossible,” to the New Victory Theater (209 West 42nd Street) in New York City for its Off-Broadway debut from April 12 - 28. Tickets start at $24.00 and are available now at www.newvictory.org.

“I’mPossible” was created specifically for audiences of all abilities to ensure that everyone can enjoy the wonder and excitement of the circus. Omnium, dubbed “the world’s most inclusive circus,” features a diverse mosaic of performers who are among the finest circus artists in the world including gravity-defying aerial acts, mind blowing contortion, unbelievable acrobatics, hysterical comedy, dazzling dancers and much more. Fun for the entire family, DC Theater Arts said of Omnium, “this is truly the circus of the future, full of limit-defying and life-affirming feats, boundless entertainment, and empathy for all.” While The New York Times said Omnium is, “genuinely extraordinary.” Founded by New Yorker Lisa B. Lewis and featuring New Yorker Danette E. Sheppard-Vaughn as Ringmaster, Omnium’s seamlessly inclusive show highlights the power, the passion and the perseverance of the human spirit in each of us.

In “I’mPossible,” Omnium reimagines the art form of circus for 21st Century audiences and brings a new kind of excitement, thrills and joy to people of all ages. It’s a circus adventure where there are no limits, no boundaries, and no barriers. Omnium is the only circus in the world to be presented bilingually in English and American Sign Language. Unprecedented audience accessibility including live audio description, tactile experiences, relaxed seating for neurodiverse and sensory sensitive audience members and other accommodations truly make Omnium a live experience that has been specifically created to be enjoyed by all.

“Bringing our show to the New Victory Theater is truly a dream come true for us and we are excited to share this special production with audiences in and around New York City,“ said Founder and Executive Director Lisa B. Lewis. “There has never been a circus like Omnium and there has never been a time when we needed the circus more to unite our hearts and fill our spirits with joy.”

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. For more information about Omnium, please visit omniumcircus.org.