Off The Lane Announces NOT SO SILENT NIGHT Spoken Word Collaboration

Off The Lane presents, Not So Silent Night, available exclusively on Instagram (@offthelane) starting, December 22nd. Centered around the theme, "What the Holidays mean to me," The collaboration between the organization and BIPOC NYC based spoken word artists will feature exclusive pieces from, Kearah-Armonie, Dale Novella, Drew Drake, Camryn Bruno, J Rose, and Lyrical Faith.

This is Off The Lane's first collaboration of its kind and first to launch exclusively on Instagram. The Not So Silent Night aims to amplify the different narratives surrounding the Holiday season through the voices of these unique storytellers. Continuing to provide resources for young creatives, this is another opportunity for artists to get inspired.

"We wanted to usher in the Holidays in a way that was as unique and authentic as the artists who make up our community. This time of year, can be tricky for people. Everyone has a different way of relating to the Holidays and we wanted to use our platform to make space for all of those who have a story to share and a voice to be heard. There have been too many silent nights." says OTL President, Kristal Mallookis.