Off-Broadway's GOOD MORNING NEW YORK Musical Recoups Investment

Off-Broadway's hit musical comedy "Good Morning New York" has recouped its capitalization costs, according to producers, in the five-week limited engagement at The Players Theatre.

The musical, created by Emmy award winner Jacklyn Thrapp, opened to critical acclaim by journalists and audience members in January 2020 with rave reviews from journalists at CBS New York, Channel 2 News Denver, PIX11 News, The Daily News, Backstage With B and City World Radio.

Good Morning New York follows an unforgettable journey of seven journalists struggling to advance their careers. The Off-Broadway show had "very clever" original songs about the Staten Island Ferry, the Plaza and even had a six minute tap dance number in a dive bar.

The book is written by Jacklyn Thrapp; music by Jacklyn Thrapp & Jackson Bell with contributions from Dylan Adler; directed by Bridget Greaney. The Off-Broadway cast is as follows: Two-time Tony award nominee Alison Frasier (voice overs), Zach Holden, Christae Evanson, Morgan DeTogne, Bobby Allan, Andrew Cuccaro, Jacqueline Keeley, Lexi Rosenblum.

Good Morning New York debuted at the People's Improv Theater in the summer of 2018 before launching Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre in January 2020.

Producers for the show confirm discussions are underway to advance the musical - including a "big announcement" this spring.





