Off-Broadway Premiere of OUT OF THE APPLE ORCHARD Set for September at Actors Temple Theatre

Eden Grove and The Mesaper Theatre will present the New York Premiere of Out Of The Apple Orchard, an Off-Broadway production based on the first book in the four-part children's book Apple Tree Series written by award-winning author Yvonne David, adapted for the stage by Ellen W. Kaplan and directed by Nicole Raphael of The Mesaper Theatre. The production will play seven performances in total - and run Sunday, September 10th through Thursday, September 14th, 2023, at Actors Temple Theatre. Casting and additional creative team members are soon to be announced. Click Here

Inspired by the timeless works of Joseph Stein's Fiddler on the Roof, Sholom Aleichem's "Tevye the Dairyman," and Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol", the Apple Tree Series tells the captivating story of a Jewish immigrant family who arrives in New York City in 1910, searching for religious freedom and golden opportunities in the land of America. The series follows the Biemans through four generations, taking them from the vibrant Lower East Side to the scenic Mountaindale hamlet in Upstate New York's Catskill Mountains.

Audiences of all ages will be delighted by the tale of Adam Bieman, a young boy who finds himself in trouble due to his mischievous choices that tear at his conscience. We learn that making amends and asking for forgiveness is essential when making mistakes. Out of the Apple Orchard showcases the injustices of antisemitism and highlights the discrimination that is so pervasive in today's society.

The story explores the themes of second chances, perseverance, and the importance of family, encapsulating the immigrant experience through a Jewish lens. With its heartwarming narrative and memorable characters, Out Of The Apple Orchard resonates with audiences, encouraging forgiveness and new beginnings.



Out of The Apple Orchard made its world premiere at the Orlando Repertory Theatre in 2016 and was directed by Tony Award-Winning Producer Kenny Howard.



"Our goal in bringing this series to the stage is to help mitigate the anger and prejudice in our nation through kindness and compassion. Literature, theater, and education are powerful and poignant tools to inspire such change," says Author Yvonne David.



The production features sets and paintings by acclaimed artist Robert Sauber, innovative lighting by Maarten Cornelis. The Stage Manager is Rebecca Ponticello.



Performances of Out Of The Apple Orchard are on Sunday, September 10th at 3:00pm; and 7:00pm; Monday, September 11th at 7:00pm; Tuesday, September 12th at 7:00pm; Wednesday at 3:00pm and 7:00pm; Thursday, September 14th at 7:00 pm. Tickets for "Out of The Apple Orchard" can be purchased online at Telecharge here.

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM:



Yvonne David (Author) is an award-winning author and a producer. Her diploma qualifications from the Language Tuition Centre in London, England, included Interpreter/Translator in French and English. After moving to Florida, she earned a degree in English and Organizational Communication from Rollins College, Winter Park, and graduated summa cum laude. Her publishing career began with writing newspaper and magazine articles, many of which reached global markets, and continued with the first of four historical fiction books. Out of the Apple Orchard, illustrated by Lyn Rodden, Book 1 in the Apple Tree Series is set in the Catskill Mountains in Upstate New York, a series inspired by her son, while also paying homage to immigrants in New York. She has spoken at schools, conferences, and libraries in Florida and New York. "Out of the Apple Orchard" won an Independent Publisher Book Award, which Ellen W. Kaplan adapted to the stage. Following the success of the concert readings of the play in New York City by Nicole Raphael, Artistic Director of The Mesaper Theatre, and in Orlando, Florida, by Yvonne David of Eden Grove at the Orlando Shakespeare Center, Yvonne produced the World Premiere at the Orlando Repertory Theatre under the direction of Tony Award-Winning Producer, Kenny Howard. Book 2, "The Night Sky Lined with Silver" by Yvonne David and illustrated by Robert Sauber, will be released in the fall of 2023. She has also completed her first women's fiction manuscript set in Paris and London. Yvonne is a co-producer of this Off Broadway production of Out of the Apple Orchard.





Ellen W. Kaplan (Playwright) is Smith College Professor Emerita of Theatre, a Fulbright Scholar in Costa Rica, Fulbright Senior Specialist in Pakistan, Romania and Hong Kong, an actress, director and playwright. She performs, directs and teaches internationally, most recently in Portugal, Coimbra University. She has been guest professor at Tel Aviv University; Hong Kong University; the Chinese University of Hong Kong; University of Costa Rica; and the University of Theatre and Film in Bucharest, Romania. During the pandemic, she taught virtual classes at Rojava University in Syria, and at the University of Kurdistan. Recent directing credits: Noel Coward's Private Lives at Hedgerow Theatre; Turn of the Screw; Lungs; The Tattooed Man; and a radio production of The Foxfinder for Silverthorne Theatre; The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time at Smith College; a virtual production of Julius Caesar; and The Magic Flute for the University of Massachusetts Amherst Opera Workshop. Kaplan works extensively with underserved communities and at-risk groups. Published work includes book chapters: "Cry Without an Echo," on creativity and trauma, in Performing Psychologies (Methuen, 2019); "Directing Wilderness" in China (translated into Chinese); a chapter in Spanish about Argentinian playwright Nora Glickman; Theatre and Literacy; Teaching the Israel-Palestine Conflict, ed. Rachel Harris. and an essay about Jewish American theatre published in "Imagined Israel" (2023). Her books include Images of Mental Illness; and forthcoming, "Chasing the Demons: Theatre Responds to Social Trauma", (Routledge).



Nicole Raphael (Director) heard her calling while playing Queen Esther in her nursery school play. She was given the opportunity to combine what would become her great loves: Judaism and Theatre. As a professional performer both regionally and abroad, Nicole has brought roles such as "Anne Frank" to life in several productions, portrayed the role of "Juliet" set in modern-day Israel, and even performed in Yiddish with the National Yiddish Theatre/Folksbiene. As the Founder and Artistic Director of The Mesaper Theatre, she strives to present Jewish history and culture through creative and theatrical expression. Directing Out of the Apple Orchard at The Actors Temple Theatre brings this mission to fruition. Nicole is most fulfilled when she combines her love and craft of acting with her commitment to her Jewish Heritage and Education. She has been thrilled to be doing exactly that as an Educator with Jewish Congregations in NYC such as Ansche Chesed, Jewish Journeys and is honored to have made her home at Park Avenue Synagogue. It is at Park Avenue Synagogue Congregational School, where she developed the unique and multi-faceted curriculum: From Page to Stage - Out of the Apple Orchard - an educational and engaging companion to the New York Premiere of Out of the Apple Orchard, presented by the Mesaper Theatre at the historic Actors Temple Theatre in the Fall of 2023. She holds a Master's degree from the William Davidson Graduate School of Jewish Education at The Jewish Theological Seminary and an MFA in Acting from The Actors Studio Drama School at The New School. She is a proud graduate of Smith College.