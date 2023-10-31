Off-Broadway-Bound Musical MADDIE Will Play New York Theatre Festival This November

Performances run November 22-26.

By: Oct. 31, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Off-Broadway-Bound Musical MADDIE Will Play New York Theatre Festival This November

Bennett Theatricals has announced New York Theatre Festival’s presentation of new Off-Broadway bound musical, Maddie, which will play November 22nd (6:15PM), November 25th (4:30PM) and November 26th (1PM), part of NYTF WinterFest. Maddie played an acclaimed run at The Lyric Theatre on London’s West End and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall' (adapted as the film 'Maxie’). Limited tickets for NYTF are available Click Here.

The new musical is directed and choreographed by Andrew Winans (A Chorus Line, Mike & Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam, Company of Man). The new musical features an illustrious score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, and book by McKenna and Steven Dexter. This West End team developed the material as a part of a Stephen Sondheim writer’s workshop, later featured on his BBC radio show about new works. Recent development in New York City includes a concert at 54 Below and staged reading this spring. The show is confirmed for an Off-Broadway run beginning spring, 2025.

Additional members on the Maddie creative team include Joshua Gregg Fried (musical director, arranger and orchestrator), Hannah Gundermann (assistant director/ choreographer), Ryan Henry (dramaturg), and Danny Durr (costume and props designer).

Leading the cast is incomparable rising-talent, Sydney Borchers as Jan Cheyney/ Maddie. Additional principals include Sam Hoffman as Nick Cheyney, Carrie Baker as Cordelia Van Arc/ Maddie, Andy Meyers as Al Turner, Jahlaynia Winters as Sally, and Amin Fuson as Morton Dupree. The ensemble features Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, Carly Caviglia, Ryan Mulvaney, Destyni Williams and swings Danny Durr and Hannah Gundermann.

Liberating, late 1970s. Nick and Jan Cheyney have recently moved into a dilapidated attic apartment in downtown New York City. Beneath the peeling wallpaper, they are amazed to uncover a message scrawled in lipstick by 1920s dancer Madeline Marsh. Fascinated by the discovery, they are unprepared for the return of its ghostly author, still desperate to become a movie star.

New York Theatre Festival will present Maddie at Teatro Latea, executive produced by Bennett Theatricals under the artistic direction of Andrew Winans and Andy Crosten. Bennett Theatricals cultivates new works and revivals, whose credits include Off-Broadway (Triad Theatre), concerts (54 Below, Green Room 42) and special events.

For more information about the show, contact bennetttheatricals@gmail.com, visit Maddie: A New Musical – Official Website, and follow @maddiemusicalnyc.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Barrett Wilbert Weed Will Improvise A Musical With Shitzprobe At The New York Comedy Festi Photo
Barrett Wilbert Weed Will Improvise A Musical With Shitzprobe At The New York Comedy Festival

Barrett Wilbert Weed joins Shitzprobe at the New York Comedy Festival to improvise a musical based on an audience suggestion. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind show on November 10th at City Winery Loft.

2
STEREOPHONIC Extended for Three Additional Weeks at Playwrights Horizons Photo
STEREOPHONIC Extended for Three Additional Weeks at Playwrights Horizons

Playwrights Horizons will present a three-week final extension of David Adjmi’s Stereophonic, directed by Daniel Aukin with original songs by Oscar nominee and Grammy winner Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire.

3
EPIC Players to Present Neuro-Diverse Production of ROMEO AND JULIET Photo
EPIC Players to Present Neuro-Diverse Production of ROMEO AND JULIET

EPIC Players will present a neuro-diverse production of Shakespeare's ROMEO AND JULIET, showcasing the incredible talents of artists with disabilities. Don't miss this boundary-pushing performance.

4
Full Cast Set for OUR CLASS at BAM Starring Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol & More Photo
Full Cast Set for OUR CLASS at BAM Starring Alexandra Silber, Richard Topol & More

Our Class, the award-winning play by Tadeusz Słobodzianek, which will premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) for its New York premiere in January, has revealed its cast. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You