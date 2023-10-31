Off-Broadway-Bound Musical MADDIE Will Play New York Theatre Festival This November

Bennett Theatricals has announced New York Theatre Festival’s presentation of new Off-Broadway bound musical, Maddie, which will play November 22nd (6:15PM), November 25th (4:30PM) and November 26th (1PM), part of NYTF WinterFest. Maddie played an acclaimed run at The Lyric Theatre on London’s West End and is based on the Jack Finney novel 'Marion's Wall' (adapted as the film 'Maxie’). Limited tickets for NYTF are available Click Here.

The new musical is directed and choreographed by Andrew Winans (A Chorus Line, Mike & Mindy’s Wild Weekend Jam, Company of Man). The new musical features an illustrious score by Stephen Keeling, lyrics by Shaun McKenna, and book by McKenna and Steven Dexter. This West End team developed the material as a part of a Stephen Sondheim writer’s workshop, later featured on his BBC radio show about new works. Recent development in New York City includes a concert at 54 Below and staged reading this spring. The show is confirmed for an Off-Broadway run beginning spring, 2025.

Additional members on the Maddie creative team include Joshua Gregg Fried (musical director, arranger and orchestrator), Hannah Gundermann (assistant director/ choreographer), Ryan Henry (dramaturg), and Danny Durr (costume and props designer).

Leading the cast is incomparable rising-talent, Sydney Borchers as Jan Cheyney/ Maddie. Additional principals include Sam Hoffman as Nick Cheyney, Carrie Baker as Cordelia Van Arc/ Maddie, Andy Meyers as Al Turner, Jahlaynia Winters as Sally, and Amin Fuson as Morton Dupree. The ensemble features Ethan Yaheen-Moy Chan, Carly Caviglia, Ryan Mulvaney, Destyni Williams and swings Danny Durr and Hannah Gundermann.

Liberating, late 1970s. Nick and Jan Cheyney have recently moved into a dilapidated attic apartment in downtown New York City. Beneath the peeling wallpaper, they are amazed to uncover a message scrawled in lipstick by 1920s dancer Madeline Marsh. Fascinated by the discovery, they are unprepared for the return of its ghostly author, still desperate to become a movie star.

New York Theatre Festival will present Maddie at Teatro Latea, executive produced by Bennett Theatricals under the artistic direction of Andrew Winans and Andy Crosten. Bennett Theatricals cultivates new works and revivals, whose credits include Off-Broadway (Triad Theatre), concerts (54 Below, Green Room 42) and special events.

For more information about the show, contact bennetttheatricals@gmail.com, visit Maddie: A New Musical – Official Website, and follow @maddiemusicalnyc.