ONCE ON RUMSPRINGA Off-Broadway Festival Debut At Wild Project Theater

The Wild Project presents Once On Rumspringa new dark comedy about lesbian Amish meth-addicts on Rumspringa, written by ex-Lancaster queer Ellis Abigail Stump (Where I've Never Gone and The People's Toast), directed by Amir Malaklou Amir Malaklou (The Kite Runner on Broadway), and mentored by legends Lynn Nottage and David Henry Hwang. BYOBonnet.

Amish best friends Sadie Smucker and Willa Stoltzfus share a run-down trailer, crystal meth addiction, and romantic tension thick as a milkshake. The teens have spent their Rumspringa together higher than Heaven, but today face their rite-of-passage choice: surrender their forbidden love, or flee Lancaster and be shunned forever. With 24 hours until the autumn baptism ceremony, six interrelated sinners must...come clean. Every transaction twists the six tighter into thrilling noir. This ensemble-oriented dark comedy sheds electricity-powered light on the rural drug epidemic and navigation of repressed identity.

Running Tuesday May 3 @ 8:30pm, Wednesday May 4 @ 8:15pm, and Saturday May 7 @ 3:15pm at LGBTQ+ Fresh Fruit Festival Wild Project Theater in East Village. Purchase tickets for just $22 here. Use student discount nyc22st84 for $14 tickets.