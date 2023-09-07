ON THE FLIP SIDE A New One-Hit Wonder Musical To Have Private Industry Presentations On September 11 & 12

On The Flip Side tells the story of Elijah, a self-centered singer who finds himself cursed with only one hit song.

Sep. 07, 2023

ON THE FLIP SIDE A New One-Hit Wonder Musical To Have Private Industry Presentations On September 11 & 12

The York Theatre Company (James Morgan, Producing Artistic Producer, Marie Grace LaFerrara, Managing Director) “Where Musicals Come to Life” will present two (2) exclusive industry readings of On the Flip Side by comedy writer Gary Apple on Monday, September 11 and Tuesday, September 12 at 7:30 p.m. 

Rather than focus on the songs of just one recording artist or group, this innovative jukebox musical cleverly integrates 14 famous one-hit wonders from 1960 to 2010, complemented with two original songs by Paul Libman and Gary Apple. The one-hit-wonders include Spirit In The Sky, Venus, Afternoon Delight, Macarena, The Windmills Of Your Mind, and many more favorites from 1960-2010.

On The Flip Side tells the story of Elijah, a self-centered singer who finds himself cursed with only one hit song. He’s compelled to sing it for thirty years at oldies festivals and shopping malls until a chance encounter with a quirky fortune teller sets him out on a quest of redemption to undo the curse.

The show reunites performers Christopher Sutton, Lyn Philistine, and Zak Risinger, who last starred together in the 2022 Las Vegas run of Gary Apple’s irreverent holiday musical Christmas in Hell—which premiered at The York in 2018. The line-up also features Lance Roberts (The Music Man, Sunset Boulevard), Honey Davenport (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Joel Blum (2x Tony Award nominee for Steel Pier, Show Boat), Iris Beaumier (The Little Prince), Kara Arena (Man of La Mancha), Jack Herholdt (The 39 Steps) and Shadia Fairuz (On Your Feet).

Christopher Scott is the director, who earlier this year directed Hip Hop Cinderella at The New Victory Theater. Musical Direction is by Logan Medland. Michael Vezo of “Mostly Musicals” is the producer.

For more information or any questions regarding attending these private industry presentations, please email boxoffice@yorktheatre.org.




