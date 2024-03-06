O TIME Adds Performance At United Solo Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



United Solo Festival's O TIME has added an encore performance on March 27th 2PM!

This production at Theatre Row is a World Premiere, written and performed by David Zellnik (Yank!) and directed by Danilo Gambini, Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre (Ni Mi Madre).

“When his musical Yank! was produced in Rio, David found himself part of a passionate community of theatre makers—including the vibrant young producer, George. Two years later, George was dead. In O TIME, David returns to Brazil to reckon with his friend's life and death, how musicals connect queer people around the globe... and with his own demons. Structured as an investigation combining documentary theatre with personal memoir, O TIME lives in the space between countries and cultures, language and translation, past and present.”

Known better as a playwright and lyricist, with works done around the globe, this is David's New York debut as a performer. David Zellnik comments: “I actually majored in acting at NYU. It's both scary and exciting to get back on the stage. This play is about many things — Brazil, sex, musicals, loss — but it's also about the past reemerging when you least expect it. Part of that for me is performing again.”

Director Danilo Gambini adds: "Whenever someone asks me what sort of projects I like to direct, I usually answer, 'good ones!' My artistic impulse is always to look for varied, challenging, complex subjects to investigate as a director. Whenever a show that has somehow to do with Brazil appears on my path, I see it as an opportunity to further investigate my roots and the choices that led me to where I am. So this is what I say: 'O TIME is one of the 'good ones', a journey that investigates the beauty of cross-cultural shared passion for musical theatre, the unseen complications of American cultural imperialism, and the tragedies that can lie behind our dreams. And why not? Some gayness, some sassiness, and some Elis Regina (If you don't know Elis, trust me, Google her!)."

Yank! won 4 Brazilian National Theatre Academy Awards (including Best Musical and Best Cast) and 2 Broadway World Brazil Awards (including Best Translation).

About the Artists

David Zellnik (Author, Performer) is the author of numerous plays and musicals. His work includes Yank! with composer Joseph Zellnik (Off Broadway 2010: 7 Drama Desk nominations, Best Musical nominations from the Outer Critics' Circle and Lucille Lortel Foundation) It has received productions in London's West End, Rio de Janeiro (Winner of CENYM Best Musical of Brazil, 2017), Brisbane, as well as Chicago, Columbus, Richmond, and Louisville. Broadway Workshops directed by David Cromer. The Original Cast Album orchestrated by Jonathan Tunick is available from PS Classics. A Portuguese-language graphic novelization (“Yank: Diario de Guerra”) will be on sale on Amazon Spring 2024. His plays include The Letters (Developed @NY Stage and Film; World Premiere, Bridge Theatre 2019); The Udmurts (Winner: Equity Library Theatre Competition 2015, semi-finalist O'Neill; World Premiere, Defunkt Theatre Co, Portland, OR); Let a Hundred Flowers Bloom (New Ensemble, Defunkt). www.davidzellnik.net

DANILO GAMBINI (Director) is a director of theater, musicals and opera, the Associate Artistic Director at Studio Theatre, and a graduate of the Yale School of Drama. Recent credits include Ni Mi Madre by Aturo Luís Soria at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater (Obie Award Winner; Drama Desk Nom., Drama League Nom., Outer Critics Nom., NYT Critic's Pick, TheaterMania Editor's Pick); and the new musical Sabina, by Willy Holtzman, with music by Louise Beach and lyrics by Darrah Cloud, co-directed with Daniella Topol at Portland Stage in Maine. Prior to Yale, Danilo worked as an opera and musical theater director in Brazil. Directing credits include Mozart's Don Giovanni, Ariadne Auf Naxos by Strauss, Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, and the rock-opera TOMMY by Pete Townshend. Before Studio Theatre, he was the Associate Artistic Director at Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, as well as part of the 20/21/22 Roundabout Director's Group. https://www.danilogambini.com/

POSTER ART: DESIGN BY NEO AVILA