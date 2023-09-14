Nick Cearley, Max Von Essen & More to Star in GOLDEN RAINBOW at The York Theatre Company

The York Theatre Company has revealed the cast and creative team for its production of Golden Rainbow, with book by Ernest Kinoy and music and lyrics by Walter Marks, the third offering of the Fall 2023 “Musicals in Mufti” series. Performances begin Saturday afternoon, September 23, 2023 and continue for 11 performances only through Sunday, October 1, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. All performances will take place at The Theater at St. Jean’s (entrance on 150 East 76th Street, just east of Lexington Avenue. For elevator, enter on Lexington between 76th and 75th, just south of St. Jean’s.)

The cast features Felipe Barbosa Bombonato (Les Misérables), Jonathan Brody (The Sorceress), Nick Cearley (The Skivvies), Robert Cuccioli (York’s Rothschild & Sons), Mara Davi (Dames at Sea), Max von Essen (York’s Tenderloin), Danielle Lee Greaves (Parade), Jillian Louis (York’s The Game of Love), Gina Milo (York’s Subways Are for Sleeping), Benjamin Pajak (The Music Man), and Maria Wirries (York’s Penelope: or How The Odyssey Was Really Written).

Golden Rainbow is directed by Stuart Ross (York’s Enter Laughing), with music direction by David Hancock Turner (York’s Cheek to Cheek and Desperate Measures). The production team includes Lighting Designer Garett Pembrook, Projections/Sound Designer Peter Brucker, Production Manager Aaron Simms, Production Coordinator Noah Glaister, Production Stage Manager Hailey Delaney, Assistant Stage Manager Carson Ferguson, and Company Manager Tori Calderon-Caswell Casting is by Michael Cassara, CSA.

“The Muftis are full steam ahead with the third installment in our series, Golden Rainbow,” said Jim Morgan, Producing Artistic Director. “We could not be more excited to present this musical gem with an all-star cast and creative team, led by longtime friend of the company Stuart Ross. I can’t think of a more perfect Mufti for our audiences. Don’t miss it!”

Golden Rainbow (based on Arnold Schulman’s play A Hole in the Head) is the jazzy, heartfelt story of a single dad trying to achieve success in Las Vegas while raising his extremely bright and savvy son. His late wife's sister arrives and tries to bring stability to the boy's life, but unintentionally falls in love with her brother-in-law. The musical originally opened on Broadway on February 4, 1968 and ran nearly a year. It starred the married couple of Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, major stars from their extensive work in the recording, television, and concert industries. The musical introduced the enduring standard "I've Gotta Be Me," recorded by Sammy Davis, Tony Bennett, Michael Jackson, Ella Fitzgerald, Stevie Wonder, Klea Blackhurst, and many others.Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, September 23 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through September 17, 2023. Opening Night will be Wednesday evening, September 27, 2023, at 7:00 p.m.

The York Theatre Company’s acclaimed Musicals in Mufti series of musical theatre gems, performed in a simply-staged, book-in-hand concert format, is in its twenty-ninth historic year of presenting shows from the past that deserve a second look. The series was awarded an Obie Grant in 2016. Mufti means “in street clothes, without the trappings of a full production.”

Golden Rainbow will play the following 11-performance schedule— First Week: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. & 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 & 7:00 p.m. Second Week: Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. (Opening Night), Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Talkbacks follow all matinee performances.

Closing the series will be a New2NY presentation of When We Get There, a new musical with book by Robert P. Young III and Richard Lasser and music and lyrics by Charlie Barnett. The director is Janeece Freeman-Clark and the music director is Dionne McClain-Freeney. Performances are set to begin Saturday afternoon, October 2, 2023, and continue for 11 performances only through October 15, 2023. Opening Night will be Sunday evening, October 8, 2023 at 7:00 p.m.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets for the Fall 2023 Musicals in Mufti series are priced at $59 premium and $49 standard price (for all performances) and can be purchased here

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE: Subscribe and see all five (5) Muftis for $225 premium and $185 standard OR see three (3) Muftis for $145 premium and $120 standard.

BEST SAVINGS! Become a York Member (details below): Buy all five (5) Muftis starting at $165 - savings of over 30% off our standard ticket price!

The York Theatre Company offers the York! Membership Program, an exclusive membership package for as low as $75.00—with benefits that include up to 35% off tickets to York Theatre Productions, in addition to special Member-only receptions. The York also offers a York Plus! Membership Program for $150 with additional perks, including complimentary tickets to Mainstage productions and invitations to several VIP-only presentations throughout the season.

Musicals in Mufti packages and York Memberships can be purchased online here or by calling the Box Office at (212) 935-5820 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.).

SAVE THE DATE: The York Theatre Company will honor musical theater legend Patti LuPone (Tony Awards: Evita, Gypsy and Company) with the 2023 Oscar Hammerstein Award for Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theater and producer Jamie deRoy with The York Theatre Company Founders’ Award at the 31st Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala on Monday evening, November 13, 2023 at The Edison Rooftop (223 West 46th Street). Scheduled to headline the evening are Laura Benanti, Charles Busch, Christine Ebersole, Bridget Everett, Katrina Lenk, Norm Lewis, Andrew Rannells, and more. Tickets are now on sale by visiting our website at yorktheatre.org. For further information, including sponsorship opportunities, please email Marie Grace LaFerrara at mlaferrara@yorktheatre.org.

York Theatre Company Gift Cards are available for any production during the 2023-2024 season by visiting the box office or calling (212) 935-5820, or online at Click Here

For additional information, please visit Click Here

The York Theatre Company, “Where Musicals Come to Life,” is the only theatre in New York City—and one of very few in the world—dedicated to developing and fully producing new musicals and preserving notable shows from the past. For over five decades, York’s intimate, imaginative style of producing both original and classic musicals has resulted in critical acclaim and recognition from artists and audiences alike. Under the guidance of Producing Artistic Director James Morgan since 1997, The York has focused on new musicals in its Mainstage Series—most of them world, American, or New York premieres—by some of the field’s most esteemed creators and has also helped launch the careers of many talented new writers. Well over 40 cast recordings from York Theatre Company productions are now available on CD, including its acclaimed revival of Closer Than Ever (2013 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best Revival); commercial transfers of such York premieres as The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!), Souvenir (Tony Award Nomination for actress Judy Kaye), and Jolson & Company, and revivals of Pacific Overtures and Sweeney Todd (four Tony Nominations including Best Revival) have all showcased the importance of The York and its programs.

Recent York productions have included Hoagy Carmichael’s Stardust Road, Vanities - The Musical, Penelope: or How the Odyssey Was Really Written, Cheek to Cheek: Irving Berlin in Hollywood, A Taste of Things to Come, Marry Harry, and Rothschild & Sons. The critically acclaimed musical Yank! received its Off-Broadway debut at The York, and subsequently to rave reviews in London—as did York’s Rothschild & Sons. The hit musical Cagney received its York premiere in 2015, transferring to The Westside Theatre for over 15 months. In 2017, Desperate Measures received a total of 15 award nominations (and three wins) that included Best Musical from the Lucille Lortel, Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, and Off-Broadway Alliance and subsequently transferred across town to New World Stages. The York is the recipient of a special Drama Desk Award for “Developing and Producing New Musicals,” a special Outer Critics Circle Award for “50 Years of Producing New and Classic Musicals.” Due to a flood in their home of 30 years at Saint Peter’s Church in January 2021, The York is currently producing at The Theatre at St. Jean’s at 76th Street and Lexington Avenue.