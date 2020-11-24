New York Theatre Workshop Announces Extension of </remnant>

New York Theatre Workshop announced today an extension for , conceived and created by Theater Mitu & directed by Rubén Polendo. Part of the 2020/21 Artistic Instigators Season, was originally set to stream November 16-24, 2020 and will now be available for 6 additional performances through December 13, 2020. Tickets are $10 each and are available at NYTW.org.

Details:

Conceived and Created by Theater Mitu

Directed by Rubén Polendo

Streaming on thisiswhatoneminutefeelslike.com

Tuesday November 24 at 7PM EST

Monday November 30 at 8PM EST

Wednesday December 2 at 8PM EST

Thursday December 3 at 9PM EST

Sunday December 6 at 3PM EST

Monday December 7 at 7PM EST

Sunday December 13 at 3PM EST

"War is inevitable - but there are miracles. Every day millions of people die, yet we live as if death will never touch us." -St. Vyasa, The Mahabharata

These words sit at the heart of one of the greatest epic poems-a meditation on war, death, and loss. Its core question is of a particular resonance: what should we fight for and why?

In an attempt to understand this exact question, Theater Mitu gathered interviews with a range of communities worldwide: current and past members of military forces; citizens who have been directly affected by war; people diagnosed with terminal illness and their families; doctors, nurses, spiritual leaders, scholars, and mental health professionals. As they touch upon, come to the edge of, and often confront death, each interview becomes a portrait of what is left behind-a remnant.

In a time of seismic loss, as it becomes increasingly difficult for communities to gather en masse, Theater Mitu has reimagined the original live theatrical production of REMNANT into an online experience. Part performance, part sound art, part video installation, this work offers an intimate reflection on how loss can scar us, shape us, and at times propel us towards change.

ALSO AVAILABLE FOR STREAMING AT NYTW.ORG:

THE COOKING PROJECT

Created by members of the Dominican Artists Collective*

Directed by Melissa Crespo

*Massiel Armengot, Sean Carvajal, Yohanna Florentino, Gineiris Garcia, Katherine George, Dilson Hernandez, Maribel Martinez, Andres Pina, Paola Alexandra Soto, Merlixse Ventura and Little Veras

Streaming on demand through December 15, 2020

The Dominican Artists Collective welcomes you to the real Washington Heights-our beloved barrio and our home away from home, filled with delicious food and bangin' island tunes, where melodic Dominican Spanish crashes into the hustle and grind of the New York accent. From one island to another, palm trees to concrete. Come kick it with the Dominican Artists Collective as we journey through our rich, complex, untold stories and deep-rooted ancestral knowledge, all while wrestling with our American experience: how we view the world around us while contemplating how to make art during these times. In The Cooking Project, travel with the DAC as they travel through time and space to explore their Diasporic journey-where they come from, and how they came to be.

THE SEAGULL FOR THE SIMS 4

Written by Anton Chekhov

Adapted and Performed by Celine Song

Streaming on demand

When it first premiered, The Seagull was a famous failure, the audience unfamiliar with ideas of subtext and subtlety that Chekhov was experimenting with and preferring the more conventional melodrama of the 19th century. It has gone on to become one of the most recognizable titles in Western drama. Artist Celine Song (playwright of Endlings) attempts to reenact the classic text on 21st century videogame Sims 4 via Twitch. Join us for a durational installation art piece that explores the newly emerging popular form of live-and interactive-performance.

While the timeline for resuming in-person performances in New York City remains uncertain, NYTW has re-committed to its extraordinary community of artists to create and develop new work and to share that work with audiences in both existing formats and in ways yet to be imagined.

The group of Artistic Instigators includes Ayad Akhtar, Hilton Als, Clare Barron & Sam Gold, Lileana Blain-Cruz, David Cale & Dael Orlandersmith, Victor I. Cazares, Rachel Chavkin, Dominican Artists Collective, Rebecca Frecknall & Martyna Majok, Aleshea Harris, Jeremy O. Harris, Modesto Flako Jimenez, Denis O'Hare & Lisa Peterson, Liliana Padilla, Rubén Polendo & Theater Mitu, Martha Redbone & Aaron Whitby, Tina Satter, Geoff Sobelle, Celine Song, Whitney White, Kristina Wong and Doug Wright. These artists have been engaged to imagine work in our present moment that creates community within the given circumstances of social distancing, celebrates the liveness that is inherent in a theatrical experience, and examines the relationship between theatre, distance and technology.

While the Artistic Instigators are supported in their exploration of form and content, audiences will be invited to experience the evolution of the work through work-in-process sharings and behind-the-scenes conversations with artists. NYTW is asking audiences to take a leap. What it promises in return is a front-row seat to the unfolding of this experiment-and that the definition of a "front-row seat" will shift throughout the year. Some events will be exclusively virtual experiences while others may take place in person-when it is possible to do so with appropriate safety measures.

For tickets and more information about these projects and the Artistic Instigators, please visit www.nytw.org.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You