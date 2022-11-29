New York Stage and Film Winter Party To Feature Songs from WHITE GIRL IN DANGER & More

New York Stage and Film has announced that their 2022 Winter Party will be on Monday, December 5 at the Empire Rooftop, 44 West 63rd Street. The festive December event will begin at 6:00 PM with libations and food, followed at 7:00 PM by performances from three new musicals workshopped at NYSAF, directed by Ibi Owolabi with music direction by Nick Wilders.

WHITE GIRL IN DANGER

book, music and lyrics by Michael R. Jackson and performed by Michael R. Jackson and Latoya Edwards. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2021 and will be presented in New York in 2023 as a co-production between the Vineyard and Second Stage.

COWBOY BOB

created by Jeanna Phillips, Molly Beach Murphy and Annie Tippe, and performed by Ashley Pérez Flanagan and Alex Thrailkill. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2018 and will have a 2023 production at the Alley Theater.

GODDESS

conceived by Saheem Ali, music and lyrics by Michael Thurber, book by Jocelyn Bioh, additional material by Mkhululi Z. Mabija and performed by Amber Iman and Michael Thurber. This new musical was workshopped at NYSAF in 2019 and just had a celebrated production at Berkeley Rep. in 2022.

"Every December, the NYSAF community assembles to reflect on our impact and raise vital support for our future," said Interim Artistic Director Liz Carlson. "NYSAF's foundation for existence is embracing artists and their developing stories. This year, with joy and music, we will celebrate our essential mission, thank everyone who contributes to our work, and get excited for the great possibility in our upcoming journey."

Liz Carlson, who has been part of NYSAF for more than 15 years, most recently serving as Artistic Producer, was named the Interim Artistic Director earlier this fall when it was announced that Chris Burney would be leaving at the end of his contract in December to pursue new, professional opportunities in education and commercial theatre. Carlson will program the 2023 Summer Season and work with the Board over the next two years to implement an extensive and inclusive search for a new Artistic Director.

Proceeds from the 2022 Winter Party directly support NYSAF's ongoing artistic development work, including the 2023 Summer Season, Filmmakers' Workshop, and awards, fellowships, and other adaptable opportunities for artists. Limited tickets are still available. For more information and to support the Winter Party, please visit www.newyorkstageandfilm.org.

ABOUT NEW YORK STAGE AND FILM:

New York Stage and Film (Liz Carlson, Interim Artistic Director; Thomas Pearson, Executive Director; Mark Linn-Baker, Max Mayer, Johanna Pfaelzer, Leslie Urdang, Producing Directors) is a not-for-profit company dedicated to both emerging and established artists in the development of new works for theater, film and television. Since 1985, New York Stage and Film has played a significant role in the development of new plays, provided a home for a diverse group of artists free from critical and commercial pressures, and established itself as a vital cultural institution for residents of the Hudson Valley and the New York metropolitan region. www.newyorkstageandfilm.org