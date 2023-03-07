Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
New York Premiere of Candrice Jones' FLEX to Open at Lincoln Center Theater This Summer

New York Premiere of Candrice Jones' FLEX to Open at Lincoln Center Theater This Summer

FLEX will begin previews Friday, June 23 and open on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Mar. 07, 2023  

Lincoln Center Theater will present the New York premiere of FLEX, a new play by Candrice Jones, directed by LCT Resident Director Lileana Blain-Cruz. FLEX will begin previews Friday, June 23 and open on Thursday, July 20 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater (150 West 65 Street).

FLEX tells the story of a girls' high school basketball team from Plainnole, Arkansas. It's 1997, and the women of the Lady Train team are inspired by the successes of the WNBA. With aspirations of going pro, they must first navigate the pressures of being young, Black, and female in rural Arkansas. Will their fouls off the court tear their team apart? Or can they keep their pact to stick together through hell or high water? This powerful new play by Candrice Jones celebrates the fierce athleticism of women's basketball with all the adrenaline and swagger of a four-quarter game.

Complete casting and design team for FLEX will be announced at a later date.

Candrice Jones

(Playwright) is a Steinberg playwright, and educator from Dermott, Arkansas. Candrice has been a fellow at Callaloo for poetry at Brown University and in London. She has also been a VONA Playwriting Fellow, and CalArts MFA Critical Studies recipient. Candrice's primary goal is to write love letters for and to women of the American South. From 2014-2018, she produced Re-Imagining the Self, a ten-minute play showcase hosted by Little Rock Central High National Historic Site and the Weekend Theater. She is the author of the full-length play, Crackbaby (Wasserstein Prize Nomination) and FLEX (developed at the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays; co-world premiered by TheatreSquared and Theatrical Outfit). She has been a resident fellow at Ground Floor housed by the Berkeley Rep, the Bay Area Playwrights' Festival, and MacDowell's Colony of the Arts. She is scheduled to be a resident playwright at Djerassi's Colony of the Arts in the fall of 2024. Candrice was a 2019-20 Many Voices Fellow and 2020-21 Jerome Fellow at the Playwrights' Center in Minneapolis. In 2022, she was awarded with the Celebrate! Maya award. Currently, Candrice lives in Little Rock where she is working on play and musical commissions, and raising her daughter, Zora.

Lileana Blain-Cruz

(Director) is a director from New York City and Miami. A Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater her credits include Thornton Wilder's' The Skin of Our Teeth (Tony nomination) Pipeline and the LCT3 productions of Marys Seacole (Obie Award) and War (also Yale Repertory Theatre). Recent projects include: White Girl in Danger (Vineyard / Second Stage); The Listeners (Opera Norway); Dreaming Zenzile (NYTW / National Black Theatre); Marys Seacole (LCT3, Obie Award); Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding's ...(Iphigenia) (MASS MoCA, Arts Emerson, The Kennedy Center); Hansel and Gretel (a film for Houston Grand Opera); Afrofemononomy (PSNY); Anatomy of a Suicide (Atlantic Theater Company); Fefu and Her Friends (TFANA); Girls (Yale Rep.); Faust (Opera Omaha); Fabulation, Or the Reeducation of Undine (Signature Theatre); Thunderbodies and Revolt. She Said. Revolt Again. (Soho Rep.); The House That Will Not Stand, Red Speedo (New York Theatre Workshop); Water by the Spoonful (Mark Taper Forum/CTG); The Death of the Last Black Man in the Whole Entire World AKA The Negro Book of the Dead (Signature Theatre, Obie Award); Henry IV, Part One and Much Ado About Nothing (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); The Bluest Eye (The Guthrie); Salome (JACK); Hollow Roots (the Under the Radar Festival at The Public). She is the recipient of the Drama League's 2022 Founders Award for Excellence in Directing. Lileana was named a 2021 Doris Duke Artist, a 2020 Lincoln Center Emerging Artist, and a 2018 United States Artists Fellow. Upcoming: Stranger Love (LA Philharmonic).

This season, in addition to FLEX, Lincoln Center Theater is also producing The Coast Starlight, a new play by Keith Bunin, directed by Tyne Rafaeli, currently in previews, and opening at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater on Monday, March 13; Lerner & Loewe's Camelot, featuring a book by Academy and Emmy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin, based on the original book by Alan Jay Lerner, and direction by Bartlett Sher, which will begin performances this Thursday, March 9 and open on Thursday, April 13 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater; as well as additional productions to be announced.




Israeli Artists Project Presents The New York Premiere of BEST FRIENDS Photo
Israeli Artists Project Presents The New York Premiere of BEST FRIENDS
 ISRAELI ARTISTS PROJECT has announced, in celebration of Women's History Month, the New York premiere production (after an extensive pandemic pause, initially scheduled in Spring of 2020) of award-winning Israeli playwright Anat Gov's BEST FRIENDS, the longest-running comedy in Israel and winner of the prestigious Israel National Theater Award for Best Comedy in 1999, directed by Hamutal Posklinsky-Shehory.
Sushma Saha, Usman Ali Mughal, and More Will Lead SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE Industry Reading Photo
Sushma Saha, Usman Ali Mughal, and More Will Lead SATI: GODDESS INCARNATE Industry Reading
nspired by the ancient Hindu practice, Sati: Goddess Incarnate tells the epic story of a young woman deified by her community.
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents CUCK, CUCK, BULL Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents CUCK, CUCK, BULL
Columbia University School of the Arts will present Spencer Whale's (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2023) production of Cuck, Cuck, Bull. 
Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laubes DAWN TILL DUSK Tour Opens in Palm Beach Florida and Photo
Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK Tour Opens in Palm Beach Florida and Maryland
The highly anticipated Dawn till Dusk tour, produced and directed by Estonian-born, and New York-based artists Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, opened to sold-out audiences in Lantana, Florida on February 25th and Rockville, Maryland on March 4th. The multidisciplinary performance, which explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore, received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike.

More Hot Stories For You


World Premiere Of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA Comes to the New Ohio TheatreWorld Premiere Of TEA Artistry's BEING CHAKA Comes to the New Ohio Theatre
March 7, 2023

New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater will present the Archive Residency world premiere of TÉA Artistry's BEING CHAKA, May 6 - 27, 2023 in a limited engagement at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher St.) in New York City. Previews begin May 6 for a May 8 opening.
Photos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK Tour Opens in Palm Beach Florida and MarylandPhotos: Diina Tamm & Valev Laube's DAWN TILL DUSK Tour Opens in Palm Beach Florida and Maryland
March 7, 2023

The highly anticipated Dawn till Dusk tour, produced and directed by Estonian-born, and New York-based artists Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, opened to sold-out audiences in Lantana, Florida on February 25th and Rockville, Maryland on March 4th. The multidisciplinary performance, which explores the cultural roots and traditions of Estonian folklore, received rave reviews from both audiences and critics alike.
Photo: Meet The Cast Of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper CohenPhoto: Meet The Cast Of WHO KILLED MARILYN? By Sharleen Cooper Cohen
March 6, 2023

The cast and creative team of WHO KILLED MARILYN? gathered around a table at Open Jar Studios this morning to begin rehearsals for industry readings on Friday.  Check out the photo below!
Photos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID The Musical Off-Broadway At The Players TheatrePhotos: First Look At THE LITTLE MERMAID The Musical Off-Broadway At The Players Theatre
March 6, 2023

First look photos!Things are going swimmingly for theatre goers in NYC’s Greenwich village, as Literally Alive Family Theatre “The Little Mermaid the Musical” opens its enchanting Off-Broadway run at the Players Theatre.
ARDEN OF FAVERSHAM Begins Performances Tonight at the Lucille Lortel TheatreARDEN OF FAVERSHAM Begins Performances Tonight at the Lucille Lortel Theatre
March 6, 2023

RED BULL THEATER begins performances tonight for the first of its two Off-Broadway productions, Arden of Faversham, at the newly renovated Lucille Lortel Theatre.
share