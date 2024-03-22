New York City Center to Present ' Your Community Day' Featuring Performances, Workshops & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



NEW YORK CITY CENTER will present Your Community Day, a new free event for all ages, as part of the 80th Season at the Center of the Arts. Starting at 10am (through 3pm) on Saturday, April 13, attendees can take in a full slate of performances, workshops, and activities featuring Ballet Hispánico, Gaia Music Collective, Hurrikane, City Center Teaching Artists, Roger Rees Awards 2023 Finalists, and more. An expansion of City Center’s Education & Community Engagement initiatives, Your Community Day welcomes even more New Yorkers to experience the arts for free.

“Inviting all the members of our community to experience and be inspired by the performing arts is what City Center is all about,” said Tia Powell Harris, Vice President, Education & Community Engagement. “We are so excited to open our doors and welcome in Spring with a day of song, dance, and activities for everyone.”

“Expanding City Center’s Education & Community Engagement programs is crucial to fulfilling our founding mission as a theater for all the people of New York,” said Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO. “We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Ballet Hispánico and to establish new relationships with Gaia Music Collective and Hurrikane and provide even more opportunities for our community to experience the arts.”

YOUR COMMUNITY DAY

Make. Move. Create.

Sat, Apr 13, 10am – 4pm

NEW YORK CITY CENTER

Stage Door Entrance, 130 West 56th Street

10am | BAILÉ CON BALLET HISPÁNICO

Start your morning by moving and grooving with the dancers of Ballet Hispánico’s Community Arts Partnerships. Take your entire family to the dance floor with games, props, and fun for all.

11:30am | SONG AND DANCE SHOWCASE

Sit back and enjoy the talents of featured members of the City Center Community with special performances by City Center’s Partner Schools, Roger Rees Awards 2023 Finalists, and a special guest artist.

12:30pm | HIT THE FLOOR WITH HURRIKANE

Spring into action and feel the beat with an interactive street dance performance and lesson led by dancer, choreographer, and teacher Alain “Hurrikane” Lauture (@hurrikane_alain).

2:30pm | COMMUNITY SING WITH GAIA MUSIC COLLECTIVE

Join Gaia Music Collective (@gaiamusiccollective) and your fellow New Yorkers and raise your voice in harmony. Learn and sing parts and harmonies for Bill Withers’s “Lean on Me,” while exploring the lyrics and meaning behind this powerful, timeless anthem, led by celebrated facilitating artist and Gaia founder Matt Goldstein.

To attend, RSVP at NYCityCenter/CommunityDay.com.