New York City Center Partners With Broadway for Racial Justice For Juneteenth Roundtable Discussion

New York City Center is joining forces with Broadway for Racial Justice in a renewed commitment to support Black art in all its joys, victories, and celebrations, and to amplify BFRJ's mission to build awareness and create equity in the Broadway and theatrical community. In commemoration of Juneteenth, City Center and BFRJ have collaborated on a social media series contextualizing the holiday and examining the influence of Blackness in American theater. The series will be shared on City Center's Instagram @nycitycenter throughout the week, culminating in a roundtable discussion to air Saturday, June 19 on IGTV.

The roundtable discussion features Kayla Davion (@kayladavion), Brandon Michael Nase (@brandonmichaelnase), Noax (@notionsofnoax), and Sis (@ucancallmesis), members of the Broadway for Racial Justice community, as they explore the future of Black artistry and how to advocate for and create equitable theater.

For more about Broadway for Racial Justice, visit BFRG.org.