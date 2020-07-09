New Victory Partners With The WNET Group on CAMP TV

With over half a million views to date, New Victory Arts Break is about to get an even bigger audience! New Victory has announced a content partnership with The WNET Group's Camp TV, a new one-hour public television series that brings the day camp experience to children nationwide.

Featuring videos from New Victory Arts Break, the theater's highly successful online series of performing arts curriculum, Camp TV provides ideas for fun activities for kids who can't go to camp this summer. The series will air weekdays beginning Monday, July 13 on public television (check local listings). In the New York metro area, Camp TV premieres Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. on WLIW21, 11 a.m. on THIRTEEN, and 12 p.m. on NJTV. Episodes will also be available to stream at camptv.org.

"New Victory shares in WNET's goal to make quality culture and education as widely accessible as possible, and we are thrilled to partner with them on Camp TV," says Russell Granet, President and CEO of New 42, the nonprofit that operates New Victory Theater. "New Victory Arts Break shows us that you can bring the performing arts into any learning space, and we're thrilled to reach families watching at home across the country in partnership with WNET."

"During this challenging time, we hope we're able to bring kids some of the magic, learning and fun of summer camp through Camp TV," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of The WNET Group.

Camp TV is hosted by a head counselor played by Broadway's Zachary Noah Piser (Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked), who guides campers as they learn through play. Campers are led through a variety of activities -- exploring nature, math, science, the arts, movement, storytelling, writing and more. They'll make bouncing bubbles while learning about surface tension and discover shapes while creating a flying origami star. Children will learn how to do magic tricks, turn sneakers into tap shoes, create an oboe from a straw and make guacamole. Additionally, the campers will meet all kinds of animals, from a playful bearcat to chickens who like classical music. Every episode also includes a storytelling segment that features a different book of the day.

Camp TV is a production of THIRTEEN PRODUCTIONS LLC for WNET. The program is distributed nationally by The WNET Group. Sandra Sheppard is executive producer. Melinda Toporoff is series producer and writer, Kevin Di Salvo is coordinating producer. Maria Stoian is producer.

