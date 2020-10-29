New Victory Announces New Victory Arts Break: EXPLORE A WORLD OF ARTS

The online arts curriculum for stuends and families continues through 2021.

New Victory has announced the launch of New Victory Arts Break: Explore a World of Arts. In this series of the theater's highly successful free online arts curriculum, New Victory travels from continent to continent, visiting the International Artists who have appeared on the New Victory stage to see what creativity, culture and community look like where they live. Since its inception in March of 2020, New Victory Arts Break video content has received over 600,000 online views, and was featured daily over the summer months on WNET's Camp TV, broadcast across 35 PBS affiliate stations nationwide.

"New Victory has always been a lens to the wider world through the shows on its stages, and a second home for many of our international artist friends. With this global take on New Victory Arts Break, we want to continue to share new cultures and traditions with theatergoers," says Mary Rose Lloyd, Artistic Director.

"Kids know themselves better, make connections and become more creative through the performing arts; we want to do our part to make sure that young people still have access to a world full of possibilities," says Lindsey Buller Maliekel, Vice President, Education and Public Engagement.

New Victory Arts Break: Explore a World of Arts will visit a region of the world for four weeks, showing glimpses of daily life from an internationally touring artist, and offering an inside look on the featured artist's creative process. With instruction and guidance from New Victory Teaching Artists and New Victory Ushers, every Arts Break includes activities for families to do at home that inspire kids to create their own art.

New Victory Arts Break: Explore a World of Arts begins its journey with a trip to Australia (October 19 - November 9) visiting Slingsby (The Young King, New Victory 2017; The Tragical Life of Cheeseboy, New Victory 2011), an award-winning ensemble that presents emotionally challenging and engaging storytelling in immersive theatrical realms for family audiences.

Following the same four-week format, the series includes:

SOUTH AMERICA: Brenda Angiel Aerial Dance (November 16 - December 7)

The Brenda Angiel Aerial Dance Company (8cho Aerial Tango, New Victory 2012) will introduce you to their daring movement work in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Their choreographically inventive aerial dance style has inspired many modern artists and circus performers. Brenda Angiel is hailed the world over as the original "pioneer of aerial dance."

EUROPE: Oily Cart (December 14 - January 4, 2021)

U.K. based company Oily Cart (Ring a Ding Ding, New Victory 2012) creates inclusive, multi-sensory theater experiences for young audiences. They use sound, touch, light and shadow, music and movement in their shows to make them accessible for all. They've had their audiences floating on water, bouncing on trampolines and even flying up in the air!

ASIA: GRUEJARM Productions (January 11 - February 1, 2021)

From South Korea, GRUEJARM is known for producing original, interdisciplinary cultural works focused on contemporary magic and clowning. Their show SNAP (New Victory, 2019) holds the Asian Arts Award for Best Production and Broadway World's "Best Magic Show" title.

AFRICA: Isango Ensemble (February 8 - March 1, 2021)

Olivier Award-winning Isango Ensemble (Aesop's Fables, New Victory 2019; A Midsummer Night's Dream, New Victory 2015; The Magic Flute, New Victory 2014) re-imagines classics from the Western Theater canon. Hailing from South Africa, the musical and theatrical troupe infuses the heritage of their country into each and every project they create.

NORTH AMERICA: Step Afrika! (March 8 - March 29, 2021)

Step Afrika! (Drumfolk, New Victory 2020; The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence, New Victory 2017) is a professional dance company dedicated to the tradition of stepping. The company blends percussive dance styles practiced by historically African American fraternities and sororities and African traditional dance. Their infectious energy animates their work as they integrate songs, storytelling and humor into their performances.

New Victory Arts Break videos and lessons are created for kids ages 5-10 in mind, and all videos are closed captioned in English, Arabic, Chinese, Korean and Spanish. Designed for every kind of educator (parents included), New Victory Arts Break is a featured offering of New Victory Education Virtual Partnerships, the theater's remote learning resources and interactive workshops, now available for NYC public schools at no cost for the 2020-21 academic year.

New Victory Arts Break debuted in March 2020 with 17 weeks of content, including a week dedicated to Juneteenth and a week in Spanish, encouraging kids to try new skills and share their stories through the performing arts. New Victory Arts Break is supported, in part, by: Laurie M. Tisch Illumination Fund Public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.

