New Streaming Platform Broadstream to Highlight Work by Theater Artists, Musicians & More

A new streaming platform will be welcomed into the world of virtual performance when Broadstream launches in mid-September, 2021. Selected by Broadway producer Jana Shea, Cori Silberman, and their team of curators, Broadstream will feature short-form digital work by artists.

According to Broadstream's site:

"We ignite and amplify diverse arts content on our own video platform - all for free.

By empowering a blend of BIPOC, LGBTQ+, performing arts, fandom and other communities, Broadstream uplifts voices in need of artistic representation, compensation and justice."

Artists are specifically commissioned for the digital hub.

Artists with work on the site currently include The Broadway Sinfonietta performing You're Gonna Hear From Me with Solea Pfeiffer and more!

