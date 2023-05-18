New Plays For Young Audiences to Present ZEQ by Ramon Esquivel This Summer

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences will celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. Each week of the series culminates in two rehearsed readings of these new works. The first week of the series brings back NYU-alum and celebrated playwright, Ramon Esquivel, in his new play with music, ZEQ.

ZEQ is written by Ramon Esquivel and is a play with music. Rudy Ramirez directs. ZEQ is an unequivocal love story about and for queer youth. Best enjoyed by ages 13-18. FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 10 at 7pm and Sunday, June 11 at 2pm, at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal St.). The box office will open one hour before each reading. With the exception of specially reserved seats for the artistic teams, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Click Here for more information.

Synopsis: Ezequiel "ZEQ" Zapata is annoyed to be spending their 17th birthday working at The Pop, a burger joint in a rural town. Coworkers Lolo, JC, and bestie Panchita try to cheer up ZEQ, but The Pop is slammed. Then a bus carrying a school choir pulls up, and ZEQ spots dreamy Danilo for the first time. Time moves slowly. Music plays. Fingers touch in a bag of tater tots. Electricity. ZEQ and Danilo share dreams of pop stardom. Danilo writes songs, so he and ZEQ exchange TikToks and make plans to duet later. ZEQ is certain that fame, fortune, and love are within reach. But there is one problem: ZEQ doesn't sing or dance well. Like, at all. What happens when dreams meet reality? How do we navigate romance when we're still figuring out friendship? Check out their website for more information.

New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.