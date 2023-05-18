New Plays For Young Audiences to Present ZEQ by Ramon Esquivel This Summer

Rudy Ramirez directs. ZEQ is an unequivocal love story about and for queer youth. Best enjoyed by ages 13-18

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 1 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards Photo 2 2023 Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced
Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 3 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9 Photo 4 OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

OLIVER! Star Raúl Esparza To Have Special Drama Desk Interview, May 9

NYU Steinhardt's New Plays for Young Audiences will celebrate its 25th season of TYA new play development in the historical Provincetown Playhouse. Each week of the series culminates in two rehearsed readings of these new works. The first week of the series brings back NYU-alum and celebrated playwright, Ramon Esquivel, in his new play with music, ZEQ.

ZEQ is written by Ramon Esquivel and is a play with music. Rudy Ramirez directs. ZEQ is an unequivocal love story about and for queer youth. Best enjoyed by ages 13-18. FREE rehearsed readings are on Saturday, June 10 at 7pm and Sunday, June 11 at 2pm, at the Provincetown Playhouse (133 MacDougal St.). The box office will open one hour before each reading. With the exception of specially reserved seats for the artistic teams, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis. Click Here for more information.

Synopsis: Ezequiel "ZEQ" Zapata is annoyed to be spending their 17th birthday working at The Pop, a burger joint in a rural town. Coworkers Lolo, JC, and bestie Panchita try to cheer up ZEQ, but The Pop is slammed. Then a bus carrying a school choir pulls up, and ZEQ spots dreamy Danilo for the first time. Time moves slowly. Music plays. Fingers touch in a bag of tater tots. Electricity. ZEQ and Danilo share dreams of pop stardom. Danilo writes songs, so he and ZEQ exchange TikToks and make plans to duet later. ZEQ is certain that fame, fortune, and love are within reach. But there is one problem: ZEQ doesn't sing or dance well. Like, at all. What happens when dreams meet reality? How do we navigate romance when we're still figuring out friendship? Check out their website for more information.

New Plays for Young Audiences is supported by The Nancy and Lowell Swortzell Permanent Fund in Educational Theatre and with thanks to NYU Steinhardt's Department of Music and Performing Arts Professions.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

Valerie Davids THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Womens Theatre Festival Photo
Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival

The National Women's Theatre Festival is pleased to present the North Carolina premiere of Manhattan-based, three-time cancer survivor and patient advocate Valerie David's critically, internationally acclaimed comedic solo show The Pink Hulk: One Woman's Journey to Find the Superhero Within. 

Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal Photo
Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal

The Off Broadway premiere of The Gospel According to Heather, a new musical with a book, music and lyrics by Paul Gordon is scheduled to begin at Theater 555 (555 West 42nd Street) on Wednesday, June 14 at 7:00pm with an official opening on Thursday, June 22nd  at 7:00pm. Performances are scheduled through July 9, 2023.  Check out photos of the cast in their first rehearsal!

Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater Photo
Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

From the late night mind of actress, writer, producer Alyssa May Gold who is best known for her critically acclaimed performance on Broadway last season in How I Learned To Drive.

Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run Photo
Final Ice Factory Festival At New Ohio Theatre To Conclude 30-Year Run

The Obie Award-winning New Ohio Theatre has announced that it will conclude its acclaimed 30-year run with the last ever Ice Factory Festival, featuring Artistic Director Robert Lyons' ULTRA LEFT VIOLENCE as the final show.


More Hot Stories For You

Watch: Heléne Yorke Talks the World of Storytelling & More on THAT SOUNDS RIGHT PodcastWatch: Heléne Yorke Talks the World of Storytelling & More on THAT SOUNDS RIGHT Podcast
Valerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre FestivalValerie David's THE PINK HULK Will Play the National Women's Theatre Festival
Photos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First RehearsalPhotos: The Cast of THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO HEATHER in Their First Rehearsal
Alyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End TheaterAlyssa May Gold Announces Limited Run Of THE GIRL YOU TALK TO At The West End Theater

Videos

Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR Video Video: Watch Suzan-Lori Parks Talk PLAYS FOR THE PLAGUE YEAR on PBS NEWSHOUR
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Inside a Two-Show Day at SHUCKED
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7 Video
Tony Nominee Audra McDonald is Back for #7
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Being Chaka
New Ohio Theatre (5/06-5/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You