New Place Players Return With THE MASQUE OF NIGHT at Casa Clara

NEW PLACE PLAYERS have announced the limited Off-Broadway engagement of THE MASQUE OF NIGHT, directed by Janina Picard and Craig Bacon. A musical cabaret based on Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, THE MASQUE OF NIGHT will play at Off-Broadway's Casa Clara (218 E 25th St, New York, NY, 10010). Performances begin Friday, March 8, and continue through Sunday, March 10. Tickets are $45 and available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292352®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fthe-masque-of-night-tickets-811509596047?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

After an extraordinary run of Othello at Casa Clara in the spring of 2023, New Place Players return to Gramercy in NYC with THE MASQUE OF NIGHT. Accompanying Shakespeare's text with chamber music and song (weaving both classical and contemporary), the four musician-actors will transport you to the very heart of the lovers' timeless journey.

Casa Clara, a former foundry and stone sculpture atelier provides the perfect immersive venue with sofas, dining chairs, a skylight, balconies, and a fabulous collection of eclectic art. With forty-plus guests in such a glorious living space, THE MASQUE OF NIGHT is a soirée not to be missed!

THE MASQUE OF NIGHT stars Maximilian Macdonald (Romeo), Libby Lindsey (Juliet), Anna Bikales (Nurse), and Flavio Gaete (Peter, Mercutio, Friar Lawrence, Balthazar). Bikales and Gaete also serve as principal musicians. The cast is understudied by Jorge Carrion (Romeo) and Clara Tristan (Juliet).

The production is produced by New Place Players. The Production Manager is Aaron McDaniel and the General Manager is Leah Michalos. THE MASQUE OF NIGHT features graphic design by Cristian Gastelo. Kenji Golden serves as Music Intern. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.