New Perspectives Celebrates 30 Years

New Perspectives Theatre Company (NPTC) is marking its 30th Anniversary at The People's Forum, 320 West 37th Street, NY, NY 10018 from 3:00pm to 9:00pm on June 25, 2022.

Founded in 1991 and incorporated on Juneteenth 1992 as a multi-racial ensemble dedicated to using Theatre as an agent for social change, NPTC has since created one of the most diverse communities of artists and audiences in the City. Our mission is to develop and present new plays & playwrights, particularly women and people of color; present classic plays through a new lens that restores women & BIPOC artists' existence & contributions to the Canon; and use theatre to support communities in need. Our emphasis on non-traditional casting and new works by women & writers of color brings to the examination of our culture a range of voices that reflect the true diversity of contemporary America. Our aim is not to exclude, but to cast a wider net.

NPTC has worked for the last 30 years in Midtown Manhattan, communities throughout the NYC and the Northeastern U.S., and as of 2015, internationally. But our home has always been in New York City's District 3. We are pleased to announce that Council Member Erik Bottcher is helping us to mark this milestone with a special Proclamation attesting to our many years of residency in the District and our service to the City of New York.

Under the leadership of founding Artistic Director Melody Brooks, we have served over 30,000 public school students and hundreds of teachers. We have mounted over 80 productions (with 40 original plays, 4 US Premieres, 6 NY Premieres, 1 Barbour Award & 2 Barbour Finalists, 2 OOBR Awards, 2 AUDELCO Awards, 1 "Best Plays" citation from Backstage, 2 Princess Grace Foundation Finalists) and dozens of works-in-progress; provided 90 Women's Work residencies; presented over 75 new works by African American writers and performers via Voices From the Edge; and, since 2008, mentored over 50 young artists with internships and other support. We were named by the NY Foundation for the Arts as a "Community Asset" more than 20 years ago. We have also been designated a "Person of the Year" by NY Theatre Experience for co-founding "50/50 in 2020: Parity for Women Theatre Artists", a "Trailblazing Arts Institution" by Rhythm Color Associates, and a "Cultural Architect" by The Jubilee.

Guests may come for the whole event or join us for portions of our 6-hour extravaganza. Excerpts from our repertoire and special guest speakers will appear throughout the event (live and on video), food and drink will be served continuously, and a silent auction will be on site (closing at 8:00pm).

Tickets are available via NPTC's website: https://tinyurl.com/4sstka25. "Birthday Present" donations are also welcome!