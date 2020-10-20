New Musical Podcast THE WORLD TO COME is Released

Season 1 episodes of THE WORLD TO COME will continue to drop now through February 2021

Iconoclast Theater Collective and David Treatman Creative today announced the release of THE WORLD TO COME, an epic new episodic musical saga available on all major podcasting platforms. The series' 12-episode first season was recorded and engineered entirely in isolation between June and September 2020. The serial adventure is set in a semi-dystopian future and blends musical styles and pop culture genres, brought to life by a cast of over 20 actors and more than a dozen creatives. THE WORLD TO COME is one of the most ambitious audio-centric projects to come out of the quarantine yet! www.theworldtocomemusical.com

Set centuries into a post-apocalyptic future with no internet or electricity, the isolated city-state of Fiveboro is ruled by a quintet of warring factions with disparate cultures. Each culture is derived from the multimedia of today as passed down through the oral tradition. These factions are: 1.) The Fansci Folk of Queensrealm, who live in a feudal Sci-Fi/Fantasy cosplay kingdom, 2.) The Criterione Collective of Soderburg, which worships at the altar of the art film, 3.) The Snookis of The Real Isle of Staten, who base their lives on sensationalized reality T.V., 4.) The Hepburners of Whiteway, who relish the monochrome media of Hollywood's "Golden Age" and 5.) The Escandalistas of Boogietown, who revel in the melodrama of the Telenovela. As these factions vie for dominance over Fiveboro, we follow a fellowship of intrepid adventurers who seek to uncover the secrets that sunder the city.

The WORLD TO COME's creative team features award-winning composer, librettist, and lyricist Erik Ransom (his hit GRINDR The Opera won London's Off West End Award for Best New Musical in 2019,) composer and orchestrator Andy Peterson (Associate MD/Conductor of Broadway's Tootsie, Composer of Stalker: The Musical,) director and showrunner Rachel Klein (Director of Off-Broadway's critically acclaimed Red Roses, Green Gold; Around The World in 80 Days; The Anthem,) producer David Treatman (B'Way: A Christmas Carol, Angels in America; Off-Broadway: Puffs, Be More Chill; Podcasts: Propoganda!, The 180, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of The Future,) audio producer Mike Lunoe (Chicago Nat'l tour; creator and host of Animal Fanclub Podcast) sound designer Sean Hagerty (Ghostlight at Lincoln Center Theatre; Third Rail's And Then She Fell,) and Associate Producer Melissa Edelblum with Cadence Hira serving as sound apprentice and Caroline Bohnenberger as assistant director.

The 20+ company of actors features Justin Sargent (B'Way: Spiderman; Rock of Ages,) Marissa Rosen (Kirstin Chenoweth: For the Girls,) Lana Gordon(B'Way: Chicago; the Lion King; Jesus Christ Superstar) Joanna Carpenter, Tsebiyah Derry (Rocktopia,) Jamyl Dobson (Off B'Way: One in Two,) Remy Germinario (Buyer & Cellar; TWUNK Comedy,) PJ Griffith (B'Way: American Idiot; Rock of Ages,) Em Grosland ("Tales of the City;" "Ricky and the Flash"), Brandon Haagenson (Off B'Way: Afterglow), Chris Harder, Jonathan Hoover (as "Inappropriate Patti"), Kate Hoover (The Imbible,) Scott Lilly,Sandra Marante (In the Heights,) Tara Martinez (2019 MAC Award Recipient,) Erik Ransom, Joseph Redman, Carson Robinette, Grace Stockdale (B'Way: 1776; Waitress Nat'l tour,) and Luis Villabon (A Chorus Line) with a company of musicians featuring Spencer Cohen (B'Way: Tootsie,) Cadence Hira, Wayne Leechford, Mike Lunoe, Andy Peterson, and Mike Rosengarten (B'Way: Be More Chill.)

