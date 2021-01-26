New Musical MIDGIE & THE RHYTHM ROCKETS Set to Premiere This Fall

The success of "Raunchy Little Musical: Belle Barth is Back" prompted noted book writer Joanne Koch, award winning producer/director Jimmy Ferraro and Broadway musical theater actress Dee Etta Rowe Ferraro to come up with their new musical,"Midgie & the Rhythm Rockets".

In this feel-good musical a plucky young, small-town dancer forms a dance troupe that winds up sharing the stage with Dean Martin, Ray Bolger, The Three Stooges plus many of the big bands of the 1940s. That loveable, irrepressible Midgie is inspired by the life of Elinor "Midgie" Flagg Rowe. That's right! The mother of Dee Etta and beloved mother-in-law of Jimmy Ferraro was the renowned leader of the Rhythm Rockets.

Midgie's previous star status and sparkling personality gave Joanne, Jimmy & Dee Etta the idea for the show that is about to have its first reading/sing thru, via zoom, with an all-star cast, including Sara DelBeato, Tom Stevens, Michelle Sergeeff, Colte Julian, Millicent Hunnicut, Shannan Steele, Bob Hoppe, Adrianne Hampton, Matt Henningsen, Lara Hayhurst and Mike Yow. Grammy-nominated composer lya Levinson is arranging 16 hits from the 1940s and collaborating with lyricist Owen Kalt and book writer Joanne on several original tunes.

"Midgie & the Rhythm Rockets"-set to debut in the fall directed by Jimmy Ferraro, --is a show that highlights dancing--the struggle, determination and satisfaction it takes to survive and thrive as a starring dancer.

Woven into the compelling true tale, is the war-time love story of Midgie and "Jimmy Stewart" type good-guy, Harry Rowe. As Midgie strives to overcome sabotage from within her own troupe, Harry is overseas, on dangerous and decisive Air Force missions.

It all comes to a head on New Year's Eve, 1944-45, with Dean Martin, Ray Bolger and Midgie, highlighting the celebration.

Watch for this new, old-fashioned musical, with great singing and dancing, that will lift your spirits and have you dancing in the aisles!