New Episode of DORIS DEAR'S GURL TALK is On Broadway On Demand

It's time for episode 4 of season 4 of "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on Broadway on Demand! This episode features accomplished actress Gabrielle Carteris. Gabby has had such a lifelong career, and in part 2 of her interview in the Rumpus Room, she really digs deep and chats about her time as president of SAGAFTRA! Gabrielle was so generous with her stories; I could have spent all day with her chatting! (That's why I always keep a jello mold in the fridge!)

You just never know who's going to drop by the Rumpus Room. Doris has concocted a special cocktail just for this part 2 and I know you're going to love it. The Bar Cart is always a great place to hang out and hear the history of the cocktails they drink in the Rumpus Room! Grab a cocktail and hang out in the Rumpus Room with Doris Dear and her friends in this award-winning series.

In episode one of this season, we had an in-depth chat with Gabrielle about her career from soap operas to a starring role in "Beverly Hills 90210". She opened up about what it was like being a rock star like celebrity and living in the bubble of stardom. We chatted about the 'made for TV' movies and many other delightful career highlights. I had to also discuss her time as president of SAGAFTRA where she made great strides for her fellow union brothers and sisters.

Hilarious, touching, and informative, come with us and take a peek behind the curtain and learn about how the magic is made. Come backstage with Doris and get to know some of the most glittering of careers in the industry! Put the pressures of the world behind you and let Doris Dear and Lolly Lardpop bring a smile to your face and hope to your heart.

Doris Dear has won 2 Telly Awards and a worldwide Communicator Award for hosting "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk" on BroadwayonDemand. Ray DeForest is executive producer and also 'plays' the host of the show, Doris Dear. Mr. DeForest writes and executive produces the series. Co-produced by Leslie Mayer and Judith Manocherian and associate produced by Alex Pearlman.

Join in for Season 4 of this award-winning series, "Doris Dear's Gurl Talk", streaming on Broadway On Demand. The show is streaming on Broadway on Demand with a new episode each Tuesday at 12 noon ET!