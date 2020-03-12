New 42 Cancels New Victory Season Due To COVID-19

New 42 has canceled the New Victory season due to COVID-19. Read their statement below:

"We know that updates about COVID-19 continue to cause concern and raise questions about how all of us can keep our communities safe and healthy. Everyone's situation is unique, and we appreciate the trust you place in us to make New Victory and New 42 Studios your artistic and cultural home.

In light of a rapidly changing climate, New 42 is canceling the rest of the New Victory season effective March 13 through June 14, 2020. This temporary theater closure affects the remaining performances of Step Afrika!'s Drumfolk and seven subsequent productions from around the world.

As an international stage in the heart of New York City, we have a civic responsibility for the public health of the many artists, families, teachers and students who travel from near and far to make New Victory their destination.

We are currently working through all of the logistics of this significant change with a small but mighty-hearted staff, so please bear with us.

New Victory Education and Ticket Services will be contacting ticket holders over the next several weeks for exchanges or refunds. As we consider the artists, teachers, stagehands, administrative staff and the New York City youth in our employ, I hope you might also consider donating your tickets back to New 42 as a tax-deductible contribution by emailing Ticket_Services@NewVictory.org.

As you are no doubt aware, unprecedented times demand unprecedented art to guide us. While we continue to imagine new ways of providing the best of the performing arts to the widest possible audience, we busily prepare for New Victory Dance in the summer, and many more celebrations to come!"





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You