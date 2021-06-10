New 42 Announces Summer Programming Featuring New Victory Dance, Little Island Programming & More!

New 42 has announced their slate of upcoming summer programming. Highlights include New Victory Dance Jams, live, interactive dance engagement as part of this season's New Victory Dance, the annual summer series serving New York summer schools and camps in all five boroughs of New York City with free dance performances, and a New Victory at Little Island programming partnership featuring New Victory LabWorks and Teaching Artists.

"We know that the arts offer hope and give young people a chance to imagine what is possible and we welcome each and every opportunity to spread that feeling," said Russell Granet, New 42 President & CEO. "One of the most important lessons we have learned this past year is that access to the arts is critical to the social and emotional development of young people. To that end, we are thrilled to offer a truly diverse and exciting slate of programming with both in-person and virtual options as we head into the summer months."

New Victory Dance 2021 Season

New Victory Dance returns this summer with five New York City-based dance companies including Seán Curran Company, Full Circle Souljahs, Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Mozaik Dance and the Sri Lankan Dance Academy of NY. The recently recorded performances are hosted by New Victory Teaching Artists, Patrick Ferreri and Melle Phillips, who guide virtual audiences through the mixed bill from inside the New Victory Theater. The teaching artists will share more about the artistry and style of each professional New York City dance company, and through reflection questions and movement, encourage the audience to dance from wherever they are watching.

New Victory Dance Jams

New this year, New Victory offers New Victory Dance Jams to take place in-person through partnerships with select summer schools, summer camps and public spaces. Each of the five companies will provide a dancer who, with the support of New Victory Education staff and Teaching Artists, will perform an excerpt of the work. Kids will react, respond and create choreography with the professional artists for a Covid-safe, 45-minute dance experience, or New Victory Dance Jam, that is part performance and part workshop.

Designed for summer camps and schools in New York City and beyond, New Victory Dance offers educators a free a??New Victory School Tool Resource Guidea??and the option of booking live interactive workshop sessions or prerecorded videos with custom content.

All New Victory Dance videos are audio-described, sign-interpreted and captioned for viewer accessibility.

New Victory at Little Island

New Victory is excited to partner with Little Island during their inaugural season, providing a series of performing arts experiences and interactive engagement opportunities for all ages.

New Victory LabWorks at Little Island

On eight Sundays from June through September 2021, New Victory LabWorks, a new development program for BIPOC artists, will invite current and alumni companies to share their works-in-progress at Little Island. In addition to being a fun and safe opportunity for audiences to observe and explore the art-making process, artists will be able to try out newly created pieces of theater, dance and performing arts in an outdoor setting. Participating New Victory LabWorks Artists include Andrea Ang, Sarah Dahnke, nicHi douglas, ChelseaDee Harrison, Nambi E. Kelley, Leah Ogawa and Christopher Rudd.

New Victory Creative Breaks at Little Island

New Victory Teaching Artists have also created outdoor public engagement activities specifically for Little Island and their intimate performance space, The Glade. On 12 Saturdays from June through September 2021, New Victory Teaching Artists will engage kids of all ages and their families in a variety of activities devised around their individual art forms (including clowning, dancing, crafts and music-making). Guests can expect fun, playful, creative outdoor fun. All park-goers are welcome to participate and bring out their inner artists.

New Victory on WNET Camp TV

You can also find New Victory on the second season of The WNET Group's summer learning and exploration series Camp TV which returns for Season 2 on public television stations nationwide beginning on Monday, June 21 (check local listings) and CampTV.org. In the New York Metro area, Camp TV will air weekdays beginning Monday, July 5 at 10am on WLIW21; 11am on NJ PBS; and Tuesday, July 6 at 12pm on THIRTEEN.