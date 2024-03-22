Neuro-Inclusive Production Of SPRING AWAKENING Comes to EPIC Players Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, presents a first-of-its-kind neuroinclusive Spring Awakening, from Wednesday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12, 2024, and Wednesday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19, 2024 at ART/ NY's The Mezzanine Theatre, 502 W. 53rd Street, 2nd floor. Performances: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm. ASL-interpreted Performances will be held on May 9 and May 16. General admission tickets start at $35. Video streaming will be available during the second week of shows, with streaming tickets available for $20. All tickets can be purchased online at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/epic-players-presents-spring-awakening-.

Spring Awakening is an electrifying journey through the trials and challenges of adolescence, with music by Duncan Sheik. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the story explores the mystery of attraction, desire, sex, insecurity, and the highs and lows of navigating the pressures of young adult life. Brought to life by the unique perspective of EPIC's neurodivergent community members, this is one re-telling not to miss.

CAST:

Wendla: Sydney Kurland

Martha: Laisha Gonzalez

Thea: Rachel Barcellona

Anna: Katherine Tepan

Ilse: Mina Cuesta

Melchior: Will Ketter

Moritz: Reuben Baron

Hanschen: Samuel Langshteyn

Ernst: Josh Cartagena

Georg: Rafiq Tate

Otto: Shafer Gootkind

Adult Women 1: Shoshanna Gleich

Adult Women 2: Samantha Elisofon

Adult Man 1: Gerard Riley

Adult Man 2: Max Tunney

Ensemble: Henry Houghton

Ensemble: Emy Ramos

Voice of Hanschen: Chloe Rose Solomon

CREATIVE TEAM AND CREW:

Director: Travis Burbee

Assistant Director: Gabe Girson

Music Director: Blake Brauer

Choreographer: Miles Butler

Stage Manager: Sydnee Davis

Production Manager: William Morris

Assistant Stage Manager: Carol Hoverman

Assistant Stage Manager: Cassidy Kaye

Director of Artistic Sign Language: Kailyn Aaron-Lozano

Intimacy and Fight Director: Hannah "Rock" Roccisano

Intimacy and Fight Assistant: Scarlet Yousif

Scenic Designer: Matthew Imhoff

Sound Designer: Sean Ramos

Costume Designer: Nicole Zausmer

Props Designer: Madisen Frazier

Light Designer: Cameron Filepas

Executive Artistic Director: Aubrie Therrien

Front of House: Talia Eapen

Access Coordinator: Jamie Rose Hays

Mental Health Counselor: Taupa Fogo-Toussaint

EPIC, named one of the top disabled theater companies in NYC by Theater Development Fund, is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions. In order to make our shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, we offer the following accommodations, services and policies:

• ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.

Assisted listening devices will be available to patrons who request it. There will be two scheduled ASL-interpreted performances on on May 9th and May 16th.

Access Devices: Noise-canceling headphones, fidgets, and quiet zones are provided for any patron who would benefit from these services.