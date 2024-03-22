Neuro-Inclusive Production Of SPRING AWAKENING Comes to EPIC Players Theatre

Performances run from Wednesday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12, 2024, and Wednesday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19, 2024.
EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, presents a first-of-its-kind neuroinclusive Spring Awakening, from Wednesday, May 9 - Sunday, May 12, 2024, and Wednesday, May 16 - Sunday, May 19, 2024 at ART/ NY's The Mezzanine Theatre, 502 W. 53rd Street, 2nd floor. Performances: Wednesday-Saturday at 7pm, Sundays at 2pm. ASL-interpreted Performances will be held on May 9 and May 16. General admission tickets start at $35. Video streaming will be available during the second week of shows, with streaming tickets available for $20. All tickets can be purchased online at https://epicplayers.ticketspice.com/epic-players-presents-spring-awakening-.
Spring Awakening is an electrifying journey through the trials and challenges of adolescence, with music by Duncan Sheik. Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, the story explores the mystery of attraction, desire, sex, insecurity, and the highs and lows of navigating the pressures of young adult life. Brought to life by the unique perspective of EPIC's neurodivergent community members, this is one re-telling not to miss.
Wendla: Sydney Kurland
Martha: Laisha Gonzalez
Thea: Rachel Barcellona
Anna: Katherine Tepan
Ilse: Mina Cuesta
Melchior: Will Ketter
Moritz: Reuben Baron
Hanschen: Samuel Langshteyn
Ernst: Josh Cartagena
Georg: Rafiq Tate
Otto: Shafer Gootkind
Adult Women 1: Shoshanna Gleich
Adult Women 2: Samantha Elisofon
Adult Man 1: Gerard Riley
Adult Man 2: Max Tunney
Ensemble: Henry Houghton
Ensemble: Emy Ramos
Voice of Hanschen: Chloe Rose Solomon
Director: Travis Burbee
Assistant Director: Gabe Girson
Music Director: Blake Brauer
Choreographer: Miles Butler
Stage Manager: Sydnee Davis
Production Manager: William Morris
Assistant Stage Manager: Carol Hoverman
Assistant Stage Manager: Cassidy Kaye
Director of Artistic Sign Language: Kailyn Aaron-Lozano
Intimacy and Fight Director: Hannah "Rock" Roccisano
Intimacy and Fight Assistant: Scarlet Yousif
Scenic Designer: Matthew Imhoff
Sound Designer: Sean Ramos
Costume Designer: Nicole Zausmer
Props Designer: Madisen Frazier
Light Designer: Cameron Filepas
Executive Artistic Director: Aubrie Therrien
Front of House: Talia Eapen
Access Coordinator: Jamie Rose Hays
Mental Health Counselor: Taupa Fogo-Toussaint
EPIC, named one of the top disabled theater companies in NYC by Theater Development Fund, is an inclusive theater company and welcomes all theater patrons to enjoy our productions. In order to make our shows more accessible to individuals with disabilities and members of the neuro-diverse community and their families, we offer the following accommodations, services and policies:
• ADA Seating: Wheelchair and companion seating is reserved for the exclusive use of patrons with disabilities and their guests who require the features of the seat. The accessible seat locations offer wheelchair accommodation for guests who need to remain in their wheelchairs or who would like to transfer, have no steps for guests with mobility disabilities, and are easy to access from the theater entrance.
