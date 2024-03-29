Neil Simon's I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES Premieres Off-Broadway Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Neil Simon's I Ought to Be in Pictures will open at Theatre Row next month. Performances will run at Theatre Five from April 20 - May 25, 2024.

The production is directed by Nick Viselli, with set and lighting design by Bert Scott. The Production Stage Manager is Shanna Allison.

Herb Tucker, a struggling, middle-aged screenwriter with writer’s block, receives an unexpected surprise, when his daughter, Libby, whom he abandoned along with the rest of his Brooklyn family 16 years earlier, arrives at his West Hollywood home with aspirations of breaking into the movie business. Libby, who barely remembers her father, not only forces Herb to reexamine the responsibilities of parenthood, but also makes him come to terms with his on-again/off-again relationship with his current girlfriend, Steffy.

Theater Breaking Through Barriers is pleased to present the first New York City Off-Broadway revival of this brilliant, 1980 Tony Award-winning play by one of our greatest American Playwrights, Neil Simon