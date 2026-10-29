Neil Patrick Harris to Host Humane World for Animals Gala

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The annual To the Rescue! Gala benefiting Humane World for Animals, formally called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, featuring host award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, an appearance by actress, author, producer and devoted rabbit enthusiast Amy Sedaris, and a cocktail reception and a plant-based dining experience by James Beard-nominated and Michelin-recognized Overthrow Hospitality.

This year's event will celebrate Humane World for Animals' pioneering work to eliminate animal suffering in science and advance the global transition from animal testing to innovative, human-relevant methods that benefit both animals and people. Emulate will be presented with the Corporate Conscience Award by supermodel Christie Brinkley for its groundbreaking organ-on-a-chip technology and live auction proceeds will support Humane World's global animal protection efforts.

Attendees include Neil Patrick Harris, award-winning actor and host; Vanessa Carlton, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and featured performer; Amy Sedaris, actress, author, producer and devoted rabbit enthusiast; Christie Brinkley, supermodel, actress, author, entrepreneur and featured presenter; Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals; Georgina Bloomberg, gala co-chair; Caren Fleit, gala co-chair; Suzy Welch, gala co-chair; Amira Gharib, executive chef at Overthrow Hospitality; Haley Duren, sous chef at Overthrow Hospitality; Ricki Lake, actress, host and filmmaker; Bernadette Peters, three-time Tony Award-winning actress; Carolina Rial, singer and social media personality; Orfeh, Grammy and Tony-nominated singer-songwriter; Amir Arison, actor; Nick Kosir, meteorologist, influencer and content creator; Christina Ha, co-founder of Meow Parlour; Robin Lawley, Sports Illustrated model, writer and photographer; and Priyanka Naik, vegan celebrity chef, television host and author. Additional special guests will be announced.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 2 Days 12 Hrs 11 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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