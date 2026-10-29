Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Neil Patrick Harris to Host Humane World for Animals Gala
Bernadette Peters, Orfeh and more will attend.
The annual To the Rescue! Gala benefiting Humane World for Animals, formally called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, will take place Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York City, featuring host award-winning actor Neil Patrick Harris, a special performance by Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Vanessa Carlton, an appearance by actress, author, producer and devoted rabbit enthusiast Amy Sedaris, and a cocktail reception and a plant-based dining experience by James Beard-nominated and Michelin-recognized Overthrow Hospitality.
This year's event will celebrate Humane World for Animals' pioneering work to eliminate animal suffering in science and advance the global transition from animal testing to innovative, human-relevant methods that benefit both animals and people. Emulate will be presented with the Corporate Conscience Award by supermodel Christie Brinkley for its groundbreaking organ-on-a-chip technology and live auction proceeds will support Humane World's global animal protection efforts.
Attendees include Neil Patrick Harris, award-winning actor and host; Vanessa Carlton, Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter and featured performer; Amy Sedaris, actress, author, producer and devoted rabbit enthusiast; Christie Brinkley, supermodel, actress, author, entrepreneur and featured presenter; Kitty Block, president and CEO of Humane World for Animals; Georgina Bloomberg, gala co-chair; Caren Fleit, gala co-chair; Suzy Welch, gala co-chair; Amira Gharib, executive chef at Overthrow Hospitality; Haley Duren, sous chef at Overthrow Hospitality; Ricki Lake, actress, host and filmmaker; Bernadette Peters, three-time Tony Award-winning actress; Carolina Rial, singer and social media personality; Orfeh, Grammy and Tony-nominated singer-songwriter; Amir Arison, actor; Nick Kosir, meteorologist, influencer and content creator; Christina Ha, co-founder of Meow Parlour; Robin Lawley, Sports Illustrated model, writer and photographer; and Priyanka Naik, vegan celebrity chef, television host and author. Additional special guests will be announced.
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