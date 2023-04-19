Negin Farsad, Alex Timbers & More to Join The Tank's 20th Anniversary Gala

The Tank's 20th Anniversary Gala will honor 20 years of Tank artists, with artists from every era of The Tank, including Armory Improv (founded 2016), Nelson Lugo (Gathering the Magic), and Alexis Roblan (Red Emma & The Mad Monk), and more. Celebrating two decades of championing emerging artists, the Gala will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, beginning at 6pm. The event will be held at The Tank's home at 312 W. 36th Street, across both the first floor theaters and The Tank's newly launched sixth floor rehearsal spaces, The Attic. The Tank 20th Anniversary Gala will be hosted by Negin Farsad (Fake the Nation).

"For 20 years, The Tank has done the impossible," shared cofounder Justin Krebs. "It's survived against the odds that face every independent venue in NYC. And it's thrived with a model that has empowered artists and encouraged risk-taking. We opened our doors in 2003 because we didn't know better; two decades later, the current Tank carries the original spirit to greater and greater heights, scale and impact."

The evening will feature cuisine by Jenn de la Vega of RANDWICHES, a bourbon bar provided by Kansas Whiskey, flowers by Mimosa Flowers, mushrooms from Small Holds, and jello shots from Solid Wiggles. In addition to performances from artists across The Tank's five spaces and eras, there will be special guests including co-founders Alex Timbers and Justin Krebs and more to be announced!

"After 20 years, The Tank continues to be a place where artists can afford to get their work done in NYC," shared Artistic Director Meghan Finn. "In just my five years here, we've worked with over 15,000 artists on new work. We'll be celebrating a handful of artists from throughout Tank history with a big big party and performances. Don't miss it!"

A silent auction featuring items from Soulcycle, Rudy's, The Neofuturists, Hudson Table, Hit House, Avocaderia, St. Ann's Warehouse, The Jewish Museum, Film Forum, and more will be available to bid on in person and online.

Tickets range from $100 - $5,000, with an Artist Discount ticket available for $45 until May 1. Tickets may be purchased at tankturns20.org. Please email development@thetanknyc.org or call 212.563.6269 with questions.

Founded in 2003, The Tank is an Obie Award-winning, multi-disciplinary non-profit arts presenter and producer, which provides a home to emerging artists working across all disciplines, including theater, comedy, dance, film, music, puppetry, and storytelling. Led by Artistic Director Meghan Finn, Managing Producer Molly FitzMaurice and Director of Artistic Development Johnny G. Lloyd, The Tank champions emerging artists engaged in the pursuit of new ideas and forms of expression. In doing so the company removes the economic barriers from the creation of new work for artists launching their careers and experimenting within their art form. From the company's home with two theaters on 36th Street, The Tank serves over 2,500 artists every year, presents over 1,000 performances, and welcomes 36,000 audience members annually. The company fully produces a curated season of 8-12 theatrical World or New York premieres each season.

Recent Tank-produced work includes The New York Times Critics' Picks Taxilandia by Flako Jimenez (2021), OPEN by Crystal Skillman, directed by Jessi D. Hill (2019); Red Emma & The Mad Monk by Alexis Roblan, directed by Katie Lindsay (2018); and The Offending Gesture by Mac Wellman, directed by Meghan Finn (2016), as well as Drama Desk Award-nominated productions The Hunger Artist (2018), The Paper Hat Game (2017), the ephemera trilogy (2017), Ada/Ava (2016) and youarenowhere (2016).

www.TheTankNYC.org

was named one of 50 Funniest Women by Huffington Post, named one of the 10 Best Feminist Comedians by Paper Magazine, and was selected as a TEDFellow for her work in social justice comedy. She is the author of the recently released How To Make White People Laugh, a memoir-meets-social-justice-comedy manifesto which was nominated for the Thurber Prize for Humor and recommended by Oprah Magazine. Farsad is host of Fake the Nation, a political comedy podcast on the Earwolf network and she's a regular panelist on NPR's Wait Wait Don't Tell Me. She is also the director/writer/star of the rom-com 3rd Street Blackout, starring Janeane Garofalo, Ed Weeks, and John Hodgman (now available on Amazon). She has written for/appeared on Comedy Central, MTV, PBS, IFC, Nickelodeon and others. She is director/producer of the feature films The Muslims Are Coming! starring Jon Stewart, David Cross and Lewis Black and Nerdcore Rising starring Weird Al Yankovic (both available wherever movies are streamed/downloaded).