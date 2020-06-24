National Alliance for Musical Theatre and One Foot Productions Launch MUSE: DISCOVER MUSICALS Podcast

National Alliance for Musical Theatre in conjunction with One Foot Productions has announced the launch of a new podcast series, Muse: Discover Musicals, giving you a front-row seat to groundbreaking new musicals in development.

Spotlighting a wide range of new musicals and bringing their stories, songs and characters to life with the help of the shows' writers, Muse is a behind-the-scenes showcase of some of musical theatre's most compelling and daring new voices. Each episode features in-studio performances of original songs, table reads and interviews. Muse is produced by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) and One Foot Productions, and is hosted by Ciera Iveson (New Works Director, NAMT) and Kevin Merritt (Co-Founder, One Foot Productions).

The first season of Muse has just been released and features five episodes, each highlighting a new musical that was developed through NAMT's Festival of New Musicals. The five new musicals featured in the first season include Bleeding Love by Harris Doran, Jason Schafer and Arthur LaFrentz Bacon, from the 2012 Festival of New Musicals; Iron John: An American Ghost Story by Jacinth Greywoode and Rebecca Hart, from the 2019 Festival; Simon and Jorge Pay Their Student Loans by Jesse Gage, from the 2019 Festival; Teeth by Anna K. Jacobs and Michael R. Jackson, from the 2019 Festival; and XY by Oliver Houser, developed with Hunter Bird, from the 2018 Festival.

All five episodes are now available for free to listeners on all major podcasting platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Stitcher. Listeners can also visit the podcast website at discoverthemuse.com to listen to the episodes and to find more information about the individual shows and authors. Season two of Muse is currently in pre-production with plans to be released later this year.

