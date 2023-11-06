NYFOS Next Festival Continues With IN HER OWN WORDS at Rubin Museum

The event is on November 19.

Nov. 06, 2023

New York Festival of Song (NYFOS), led by Artistic Director Steven Blier, presents the second concert in its annual NYFOS Next Festival, a mini-series for new song curated by Nathaniel LaNasa, on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. at the Rubin Museum of Art. 

The program, titled In Her Own Words, shines a spotlight on singer-songwriters who have emerged from the classical tradition. The featured composer-performers include Molly Joyce, a musician whose limited mobility in her left hand has led  her to creative and idiosyncratic performance techniques, and made her a powerful advocate for people with disabilities; Dicky Dutton, whose work explores ritual and queer identity in a playfully improvisatory spirit; and Lucy Dhegrae, performing the world premiere of new piece for voice and electronics that fuses her deep background in experimental music with a new relationship to the language and materials of electronic dance music. 

The first concert in the NYFOS Next series in October featured the world premiere performance of We Two, a song cycle by British composer Iain Bell with text by Walt Whitman performed by baritone Gregory Feldmann with curator LaNasa at the keyboard. In addition, soprano Robin Steitz appeared in Reena Esmail's Rosa de Sal with text by Pablo Neruda from a Spanish poem about self-obliterating love, and soprano Paulina Swierczek performed Andrew Cheung's 2017 All thorn, but cousin to your rose with text by Vladimir Nabakov and others.

All NYFOS programming is funded, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature.

The NYFOS Mainstage and the NYFOS Next series are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.




