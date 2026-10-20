NUTTY NATTY'S MAGIC PUPPET SHOW to Make New York Premiere at Theater Center
Natalie Love, a 2026 Drama Desk Award winner, leads the family-friendly production featuring puppet characters and interactive magical moments.
From the creators and producers of the Off-Broadway hit Amaze will come the New York premiere of Nutty Natty's Magic Puppet Show, beginning November 14 at The Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater. Performances take place Saturdays at 11:00 a.m. through January 9, 2027. Combining magic, imaginative puppetry, comedy and audience participation, the family-friendly production invites young audiences to become part of the action. Individual tickets are on sale now.
Led by the wonderfully wacky Nutty Natty, the show features a cast of cheeky puppet characters, including Charlie the Dog, a lovable and mischievous canine with plenty to say; Nino the flamingo, a forgetful postman; and Jas, a character born from everyone's imagination whose big personality sparks all kinds of hilarious chaos. Each character brings a unique sense of humor to the show. Filled with magical surprises and laugh-out-loud moments, the interactive experience encourages children to help create the impossible while discovering a little magic of their own.
Behind the puppets and playful mayhem is Natalie Love, a 2026 Drama Desk Award winner, a member of London's Inner Magic Circle and a finalist for London's Children's Entertainer of the Year. Blending magic, puppetry and comedy, Love creates an engaging theatrical experience celebrating kindness, confidence, imagination and the joy of believing in yourself.
“I love creating moments that make children laugh, feel included and believe that anything is possible. With Nutty Natty's Magic Puppet Show, children aren't just watching the magic happen — they're part of it. I hope every child leaves feeling more confident, curious and full of wonder,” said Love, the show's creator and star.
Nutty Natty's Magic Puppet Show begins performances November 14 at The Theater Center's Jerry Orbach Theater.
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